El secreto de las celebrities para ir al gimnasio

Shakira baila durante uno de sus conciertos de la gira 'El Dorado World Tour' / . EFE

La entrenadora de famosos Anna Kaiser nos sorprende con una increíble revelación

La cantante colombiana Shakira se ha puesto en forma rápidamente tras dar a luz a su segundo hijo y a tiempo para su gira 'El Dorado World Tour'. ¿Su secreto? Su entrenadora personal, Anna Kaiser, en la cual también confían celebrities de la talla de Sofía Vergara o Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kaiser es muy activa en redes sociales y nos desvela trucos de ejercicios y de nutrición para conseguir una figura más fuerte y tonificada. Ejemplo de ello es el post de Instagram en el que afirma que antes del entrenamiento matutino es mejor tomar sólo café y que ha de guardarse «el desayuno para después».

La entrenadora de Shakira acumula más de 114 mil seguidores deseosos de conocer más consejos para conseguir una buena figura.

Los secretos de Shakira

Shakira, Instagram

