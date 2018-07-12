El secreto de las celebrities para ir al gimnasio

La cantante colombiana Shakira se ha puesto en forma rápidamente tras dar a luz a su segundo hijo y a tiempo para su gira 'El Dorado World Tour'. ¿Su secreto? Su entrenadora personal, Anna Kaiser, en la cual también confían celebrities de la talla de Sofía Vergara o Sarah Jessica Parker.
It’s happening... The She Wolf is BACK!! That booty is POPPIN, right?! 🍑🙌✨ My girl @shakira is getting in the best shape of her life for her incredible upcoming tour!!! In less than two months, this mama is going to step on to that stage and blow your mind for almost 2hrs!!!🤯 So we are making sure that her strength and stamina are at their BEST so all she has to think about is 🔥🔥🔥 up that stage. Who’s ready?? #justgotkaisered #AKT #ElDoradoWorldTour
Kaiser es muy activa en redes sociales y nos desvela trucos de ejercicios y de nutrición para conseguir una figura más fuerte y tonificada. Ejemplo de ello es el post de Instagram en el que afirma que antes del entrenamiento matutino es mejor tomar sólo café y que ha de guardarse «el desayuno para después».
La entrenadora de Shakira acumula más de 114 mil seguidores deseosos de conocer más consejos para conseguir una buena figura.