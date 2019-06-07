Tremendo enfado de Madonna por un artículo sobre ella en el New York Times: «Me siento violada» El perfil sobra la artista titulado 'Madonna at Sixty' se publicó hace unos días AFP Viernes, 7 junio 2019, 11:02

La cantante estadounidense Madonna declaró haberse sentido «violada» al leer un perfil suyo publicado este jueves por el diario The New York Times, al que acusó de ser «uno de los padres fundadores del patriarcado». «Decir que estoy decepcionada por el artículo sería un eufemismo», escribió la estrella en Instagram.

«La periodista que escribió ese artículo pasó horas, días y meses conmigo y ha sido invitada a un mundo que poca gente puede ver. Pero eligió centrarse en temas triviales y superficiales como la etnicidad de mi doble o la tela de mis cortinas y en comentarios sin fin sobre mi edad, ¡que jamás se habrían mencionado si fuera un HOMBRE!», escribió la cantante a propósito del largo perfil titulado «Madonna at Sixty« (Madonna a los 60 años), que aborda todos los periodos de la vida del artista.

«Tengo la impresión de haber sido violada», afirmó la cantante, que dijo tener derecho a hacer esa analogía, ya que fue «violada a los 19 años« cuando se instaló en Nueva York.

El artículo es «otra prueba de que el venerable NYT (New York Times) es uno de los padres fundadores del patriarcado«, según la estrella, que escribió »Muerte al patriarcado profundamente enraizado en la sociedad«. »Nunca dejaré de luchar por erradicarlo«, afirmó Madonna, que celebró sus 60 años en agosto de 2018. »Parece que no se puede arreglar la sociedad y su necesidad interminable de rebajar, denigrar y envilecer lo que sabe que es positivo. En particular las mujeres fuertes e independientes«.