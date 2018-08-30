La polémica de las tallas: así le quedan los vestidos a las modelos y a las mujeres en la calle

La polémica de las tallas toca de nuevo a Zara. El causante; un vestido camisero con estampado de pañuelo que lució la actriz Miriam Giovanelli ('Velvet') en la gala Starlite de Marbella.
El conjunto, que tiene un precio de 50 euros, se agotó rápidamente convirtiéndose en la nueva prenda viral del gigante textil de Inditex.
Pero más allá del éxito (un boom que la firma ya consiguió con su famosa cazadora biker en color mostaza), este vestido ha provocado críticas por no distribuir tallas grandes.
La bloguera neoyorquina Katie Sturino, que logró hacerse con uno de los vestidos, mostró en su Instagram la frustración al no poderse poner el conjunto.
@zara is at the top of the #MakeMySize list bc they have been making me feel bad in the fitting room for years. In fact, I stopped even trying about 6 years ago. Went in today, same deal. This is an XL and I can’t get my arms down let alone try to close the front. You guys called out @zara a lot in the comments, so thank you!!! Keep tagging and posting your frustrated photos! (Ps this one is for you @alexmichaelmay 💋)
«@Zara está en el top de la lista #MakeMySize. Me han hecho sentir mal en los probadores durante años. De hecho, dejé de intentarlo hace 6 años. Fui hoy y el mismo trato. Es una XL y no puedo bajar mis brazos, mucho menos tratar de cerrar la parte delantera», ha escrito junto la imagen.
Así nació el 'hashtag' #MakeMySize, de la mano de Sturino, que comenzó a ser conocida porque comenzó a imitar los looks de las famosas pero en talla curvy.
sound off below! #Repost @the12ishstyle ・・・ Alright. This #SuperSizeTheLook includes bit of a rant...I polled you guys and 97% of you felt that there were not enough cute clothes in your size. I’m wearing a US16 these days and I can’t tell you the frustration when I’m shopping. So while I applaud brands who are making changes to include more sizes, I’m going see if we can work together to let other designers know that they have a whole demographic that wants to shop. Please tag a brand you wish made your size below! I’m starting the #MakeMySize Movement! 🗣