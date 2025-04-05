Vinicius misses another penalty as Real Madrid shocked by Valencia

Fernando Kallas/Reuters Sábado, 5 de abril 2025, 18:59 | Actualizado 19:06h. Comenta Compartir

Vinicius Jr missed his second penalty in less than a month as LaLiga champions Real Madrid were shocked at home by Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, leaving the door open for rivals Barcelona to extend their lead on top of the LaLiga standings.

With a game in hand, Hansi Flick's Barca are top on 66th points, three ahead Real in second and nine clear third-placed Atletico. If Barca win against Betis later on Saturday, they will extend their lead to six points with eight games to go.

Real Madrid dominated possession throughout the game but wasted too many chances, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili putting in a brilliant performance between the posts, including blocking Vinicius' first-half penalty.

Defender Mouctar Diakhaby opened the scoring for Valencia with a header from an Andre Almeida corner in the 15th minute.

Vinicius stroked in the equaliser from a corner in the 50th minute and pushed for the winner in the second half. However, Valencia held on and took advantage of a quick counter five minutes deep into added time as Hugo Duro's header secured the win. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Temas

Real Madrid