Firma del convenio con la Hispanic Society para que la obra de Sorolla llegue a Valencia. EFE/BIEL ARIÑO

Las obras de Sorolla que se exhibirán en el futuro museo de Valencia

El espacio que albergará las piezas de la Hispanic Society of America ocupará tres plantas del Palacio de Comunicaciones

Moisés Rodríguez

Moisés Rodríguez

Valencia

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 00:38

La obra del pintor de la luz está más cerca de desembarcar en la ciudad que inspiró al artista. El DOCV ha publicado este jueves ... el convenio rubricado entre la Generalitat y la Hispanic Society of America (HSA) para el desembarco en Valencia de unas 220 obras del pintor o relacionadas con él. Este acuerdo incluye un inventario provisional, del que se irán decidiendo qué piezas cruzan el Atlántico durante los años -la intención es que al menos sean 15- que dure el acuerdo de colaboración que se concretará en el espacio museísitco en el Palacio de las Comunicaciones.

