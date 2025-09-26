Las obras de Sorolla que se exhibirán en el futuro museo de Valencia

La obra del pintor de la luz está más cerca de desembarcar en la ciudad que inspiró al artista. El DOCV ha publicado este jueves ... el convenio rubricado entre la Generalitat y la Hispanic Society of America (HSA) para el desembarco en Valencia de unas 220 obras del pintor o relacionadas con él. Este acuerdo incluye un inventario provisional, del que se irán decidiendo qué piezas cruzan el Atlántico durante los años -la intención es que al menos sean 15- que dure el acuerdo de colaboración que se concretará en el espacio museísitco en el Palacio de las Comunicaciones.

Estas obras son principalmente pinturas, entre ellas muchos retratos de artistas de la época, así como escenas del constumbrismo de España y otras de Valencia, centrándose en su playa. También hay acuarelas, entre las que destacan muchas que retratan el momento en el que la flota capitaneada por Cristóbal Colón zarpaba hacia el Nuevo Mundo en 1492. En ese inventario también figura la escultura que representa al propio Joaquín Sorolla, elaborada por Mariano Benlliure, y la paleta del autor.

Los cuadros deben empezar a llegar a lo largo del mes de octubre y se espera que el nuevo museo abra a lo largo de 2026. Para ello será necesario adecuar el Palacio de Comunicaciones, el antiguo edificio de Correos. El próximo paso es adjudicar la redacción de un proyecto que afectará a una parte de la planta baja y a los siguientes tres pisos, donde estará expuesta la obra de Sorolla, pero también habrá espacios para otras muestras y eventos culturales como conciertos. Blanca Pons Sorolla, bisnieta del pintor y experta en su obra, será la máxima responsable en la elección de qué obras llegan definitivamente a Valencia en calidad de directora artística de la Fundación que va a gestionar el nuevo espacio, que se denominará Generalitat Valenciana- Hispanic Society of América-Colección Sorolla. Estas son las obras que la HSA ha puesto a disposición.

Acuarelas: :

Sketch for Vision of Spain (The Provinces of Spain). Galicia and Leon

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation Plan

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Architectural forms

Sketch for the provinces of Spain (oxcart and figures)

Sketch for the provinces of Spain (oxcart)

Dibujos:

Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, lady with large black hat)

Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (faces, woman in profile with pince-nez eyeglasses)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (man with cigar; couple, woman with hat and red lipstick)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, man with napkin at mouth)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (standing woman and two men, samovar)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (lady in profile, man in background)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (hotel desk with red flowers)

Dining room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, man in profile, woman in brimmed hat and eyeglasses)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with red flower and hat)

Dining room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman with verticl bow on hat)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in widefeathered hat, two men in profile)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in profile with wide-brimmed hat, figures behind)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago

Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with large white feather)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, halflenght in profile)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple silhouetted against window)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (trio of shaded figures)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with ted choker necklace)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in black and white hat and eyeglasses)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (ladies under architectural window)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, woman with large hat and tucked napkin)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (two women in profile)

Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman with black hat in profile)

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The «Santa María» from the starboard side

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (Columbus with Hat in Hand)

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, a royal standard and Shields

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «The Santa María»

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «The Santa María» from the Port Side

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, A falconet mounted on the Gunwhale

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (Under Sail)

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The «Santa María» from stern to bow

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The Gonfalon

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Niña»

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the poop of the «Santa María»

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Santa María»

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «the Pinta»

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos. A royal satandard

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (The anchor)

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos detail of the painting «Virgen de los Navegantes» by Alejo Fernández, Sevilla, Archivo de Indias

Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Santa María» outward bound

Dibujo Sketch of boats

Escultura:

Joaquín Sorolla por Mariano Benlliure

Gouache:

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain.

New York from a Hotel Window (Grand Army Plaza, New York, seen from a window at the Savoy Hotel)

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation Plan

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Castilla

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Basque Provinces, Navarre and Aragon

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Andalucía. El Encierro

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Navarra

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Aragon

Sketch for Vision of Spain (The Provinces of Spain). Sevilla. The Bullfighters

Sketch for the «Junta de Patronato» of the Casa-Museo del Greco

Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Castilla

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Prelates

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Galicia and Leon

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. A sketch for Castille

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Landscape

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Murcia and Andalucia

Sketches of drummers

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Asturias (fragment)

Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Sketches of figures

Sketch for the provinces of Spain (man with oxcart) (fragmento)

Sketch for the provinces of Spain (man with oxcart)

Objeto:

The palette of the artist

Pinturas:

The Beach, Valencia (Children)

The Beach, Valencia

Garden, Valencia

William E.B Starkweather Fishing

The Beach, Valencia (Fishwives)

Columbus Leaving Palos. Sketches after the Painting, La Virgen de los Navegantes, by Alejo Fernández y Joaquín Sorolla

The Beach, Biarritz (Ladies Walking)

The Beach, Valencia (Two Men Seated)

Two Boats at Dock

Señora de Sorolla in White

The sculptor, Mariano Benlliure

Louis Comfort Tiffany

Leonese Peasants

Don Pío Baroja y Nessi

The Path in the Orange Grove, Alcira

Sea Idyll

Ramón Pérez de Ayala

Juan Ramón Jiménez

José Echegaray y Eizaguirre

After the bath

Marcelino Menéndez y Pelayo

Benito Pérez Galdós

José Martínez Ruiz 'Azorín'

Antonio Machado y Ruiz

Aureliano de Beruete

Emilia Pardo Bazán, Condesa de Pardo Bazán

Children on the beach

Benigno de la Vega Inclán y Flaquer, Marqués de la Vega Inclán

Mrs. Ira Nelson Morris and her Children

Joseph Florimond, Duque de Loubat

Manuel Bartolomé Cossío

Columbus Leaving Palos (Profile Left)

Columbus Leaving Palos (At the Gunwhale, with Falconet)

Doctor Francisco Sandoval

José Benlliure y Gil

Sketch of Boats

Portrait of the Artist

Juan del Castillo

Columbus Leaving Palos (At Night, Right Profile)

Columbus leaving Palos (at the lantern)

Ricardo de León y Román

María and Her Grandmother

Tomás Bretón y Hernández

Don Rafael Altamira y Crevea

Jacinto Benavente y Martínez

Columbus Leaving Palos (From Behind, with Falconet)

Columbus Leaving Palos (In Half-Shadow)

Columbus Leaving Palos (With Coat of Arms)

Columbus Leaving Palos (On the poop deck)

Segovian Peasant Girls (Picturesque Spain)

House of El Greco, Toledo

Sketch (Garden)

José Gestoso y Pérez

Francisco Rodríguez Marín

Columbus Leaving Palos (Profile Right, Facing the Stern)

Manuel Benedito Vives

The Beach, Valencia (Fishermen)

Altar of Saint Vincent Ferrer, Valencia

San Sebastián (Parasol)

Joaquín Araujo Ruano