Las obras de Sorolla que se exhibirán en el futuro museo de Valencia
El espacio que albergará las piezas de la Hispanic Society of America ocupará tres plantas del Palacio de Comunicaciones
Valencia
Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 00:38
La obra del pintor de la luz está más cerca de desembarcar en la ciudad que inspiró al artista. El DOCV ha publicado este jueves ... el convenio rubricado entre la Generalitat y la Hispanic Society of America (HSA) para el desembarco en Valencia de unas 220 obras del pintor o relacionadas con él. Este acuerdo incluye un inventario provisional, del que se irán decidiendo qué piezas cruzan el Atlántico durante los años -la intención es que al menos sean 15- que dure el acuerdo de colaboración que se concretará en el espacio museísitco en el Palacio de las Comunicaciones.
Estas obras son principalmente pinturas, entre ellas muchos retratos de artistas de la época, así como escenas del constumbrismo de España y otras de Valencia, centrándose en su playa. También hay acuarelas, entre las que destacan muchas que retratan el momento en el que la flota capitaneada por Cristóbal Colón zarpaba hacia el Nuevo Mundo en 1492. En ese inventario también figura la escultura que representa al propio Joaquín Sorolla, elaborada por Mariano Benlliure, y la paleta del autor.
Los cuadros deben empezar a llegar a lo largo del mes de octubre y se espera que el nuevo museo abra a lo largo de 2026. Para ello será necesario adecuar el Palacio de Comunicaciones, el antiguo edificio de Correos. El próximo paso es adjudicar la redacción de un proyecto que afectará a una parte de la planta baja y a los siguientes tres pisos, donde estará expuesta la obra de Sorolla, pero también habrá espacios para otras muestras y eventos culturales como conciertos. Blanca Pons Sorolla, bisnieta del pintor y experta en su obra, será la máxima responsable en la elección de qué obras llegan definitivamente a Valencia en calidad de directora artística de la Fundación que va a gestionar el nuevo espacio, que se denominará Generalitat Valenciana- Hispanic Society of América-Colección Sorolla. Estas son las obras que la HSA ha puesto a disposición.
Acuarelas: :
Sketch for Vision of Spain (The Provinces of Spain). Galicia and Leon
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation Plan
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Architectural forms
Sketch for the provinces of Spain (oxcart and figures)
Sketch for the provinces of Spain (oxcart)
Dibujos:
Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, lady with large black hat)
Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (faces, woman in profile with pince-nez eyeglasses)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (man with cigar; couple, woman with hat and red lipstick)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, man with napkin at mouth)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (standing woman and two men, samovar)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (lady in profile, man in background)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (hotel desk with red flowers)
Dining room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, man in profile, woman in brimmed hat and eyeglasses)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with red flower and hat)
Dining room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman with verticl bow on hat)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in widefeathered hat, two men in profile)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in profile with wide-brimmed hat, figures behind)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago
Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with large white feather)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, halflenght in profile)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple silhouetted against window)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (trio of shaded figures)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (group, woman with ted choker necklace)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman in black and white hat and eyeglasses)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (ladies under architectural window)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (couple, woman with large hat and tucked napkin)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (two women in profile)
Dining Room of the Blackstone Hotel, Chicago (woman with black hat in profile)
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The «Santa María» from the starboard side
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (Columbus with Hat in Hand)
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, a royal standard and Shields
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «The Santa María»
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «The Santa María» from the Port Side
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, A falconet mounted on the Gunwhale
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (Under Sail)
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The «Santa María» from stern to bow
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, The Gonfalon
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Niña»
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the poop of the «Santa María»
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Santa María»
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, «the Pinta»
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos. A royal satandard
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos (The anchor)
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos detail of the painting «Virgen de los Navegantes» by Alejo Fernández, Sevilla, Archivo de Indias
Sketch, Columbus leaving Palos, the «Santa María» outward bound
Dibujo Sketch of boats
Escultura:
Joaquín Sorolla por Mariano Benlliure
Gouache:
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain.
New York from a Hotel Window (Grand Army Plaza, New York, seen from a window at the Savoy Hotel)
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation Plan
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Castilla
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Basque Provinces, Navarre and Aragon
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Andalucía. El Encierro
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Navarra
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Installation
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Aragon
Sketch for Vision of Spain (The Provinces of Spain). Sevilla. The Bullfighters
Sketch for the «Junta de Patronato» of the Casa-Museo del Greco
Sketch for the Provinces of Spain. Castilla
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Prelates
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Galicia and Leon
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. A sketch for Castille
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Landscape
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Murcia and Andalucia
Sketches of drummers
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Asturias (fragment)
Sketch for the provinces of Spain. Sketches of figures
Sketch for the provinces of Spain (man with oxcart) (fragmento)
Sketch for the provinces of Spain (man with oxcart)
Objeto:
The palette of the artist
Pinturas:
The Beach, Valencia (Children)
The Beach, Valencia
Garden, Valencia
William E.B Starkweather Fishing
The Beach, Valencia (Fishwives)
Columbus Leaving Palos. Sketches after the Painting, La Virgen de los Navegantes, by Alejo Fernández y Joaquín Sorolla
The Beach, Biarritz (Ladies Walking)
The Beach, Valencia (Two Men Seated)
Two Boats at Dock
Señora de Sorolla in White
The sculptor, Mariano Benlliure
Louis Comfort Tiffany
Leonese Peasants
Don Pío Baroja y Nessi
The Path in the Orange Grove, Alcira
Sea Idyll
Ramón Pérez de Ayala
Juan Ramón Jiménez
José Echegaray y Eizaguirre
After the bath
Marcelino Menéndez y Pelayo
Benito Pérez Galdós
José Martínez Ruiz 'Azorín'
Antonio Machado y Ruiz
Aureliano de Beruete
Emilia Pardo Bazán, Condesa de Pardo Bazán
Children on the beach
Benigno de la Vega Inclán y Flaquer, Marqués de la Vega Inclán
Mrs. Ira Nelson Morris and her Children
Joseph Florimond, Duque de Loubat
Manuel Bartolomé Cossío
Columbus Leaving Palos (Profile Left)
Columbus Leaving Palos (At the Gunwhale, with Falconet)
Doctor Francisco Sandoval
José Benlliure y Gil
Sketch of Boats
Portrait of the Artist
Juan del Castillo
Columbus Leaving Palos (At Night, Right Profile)
Columbus leaving Palos (at the lantern)
Ricardo de León y Román
María and Her Grandmother
Tomás Bretón y Hernández
Don Rafael Altamira y Crevea
Jacinto Benavente y Martínez
Columbus Leaving Palos (From Behind, with Falconet)
Columbus Leaving Palos (In Half-Shadow)
Columbus Leaving Palos (With Coat of Arms)
Columbus Leaving Palos (On the poop deck)
Segovian Peasant Girls (Picturesque Spain)
House of El Greco, Toledo
Sketch (Garden)
José Gestoso y Pérez
Francisco Rodríguez Marín
Columbus Leaving Palos (Profile Right, Facing the Stern)
Manuel Benedito Vives
The Beach, Valencia (Fishermen)
Altar of Saint Vincent Ferrer, Valencia
San Sebastián (Parasol)
Joaquín Araujo Ruano
