Justin Bieber confirma su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin

El artista Justin Bieber de 24 años ha anunciado por Instagram su compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin de 21 años. A través de una publicación en la red social, el cantante ha proclamado su amor a la modelo, que todavía no ha dado ningún anuncio oficial de su compromiso.
Bieber le pidió la mano a su novia mientras estaban de vacaciones en las Bahamas. Ambos se conocieron en 2009 y fueron vistos juntos por primera vez en 2015. Un año después rompieron y hace apenas un mes los medios confirmaron que volvían a ser pareja, cuando se les vio paseando por Nueva York de la mano.
. El actor y padre de la joven, Stephen Baldwin ya les ha dado la enhorabuena públicamente a través de Twitter. La familia del cantante también ha mostrado su entusiasmo ante el compromiso por diferentes redes sociales.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!