El índice del miedo preocupa a los expertos en finanzas

🚨Market volatility is skyrocketing as if there is A FINANCIAL CRISIS



The Volatility Index, $VIX, spiked to 59 points, the 4th highest level EVER.



There were only three times when the VIX traded higher:



- Great Financial Crisis

- 2020 Crisis

- August 2024 Flash Crash… pic.twitter.com/bj6fe7JcwL