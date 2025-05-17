Letra y vídeo de 'What The Hell Just Happened?', la canción de Reino Unido en Eurovisión 2025

Secciones
Basilea es la ciudad escogida para celebrar en este 2025 la 69º edición de Eurovisión. Allí estará, cómo no, Reino Unido, que forma parte del 'Big five' del concurso musical (junto a España, Francia, Alemania e Italia) y por lo tanto pasa directamente a la final del domingo.
Hasta Suiza viajará 'Remember Monday', el trío formado por Laura Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull y Charlotte Steele y seleccionado de forma interna por la BBC. El género del grupo es el country y saltó a la fama después de participar en el talent musical 'The Voice'.
Tratarán de ganar Eurovisión con la canción «What The Hell Just Happened?». Serán el relevo de Olly Alexander, que en Eurovisión 2024 terminó en el puesto 18º y recibió 46 puntos.
Letra de «What The Hell Just Happened?»
Someone lost a shoe
I'm still in last night's make up
I'm waking up like, «What's this new tattoo?»
Room is spinning, ears are ringing
Clutch my pearls like
What the hell just happened?
What the hell just happened?
No clue, but l liked it
(One, two, one, two, three)
Broke a heel, lost my keys, scraped my knee
When I fell from the chandelier
Oh, what a night, I don't mind, it was time
To unwind and I volunteered
Look at me now
I'm like usually keep it clean
Beauty sleep, sip my tea
What the hell just happened?
What the hell just happened?
Went up on the roof, jumped into the pool
You should do it too, too, too, too
What the hell just happened?
No clue, but l liked it
Ripped my dress, call an ex, I confess
I'm obsessed, not the best idea
I'm a mess, it's a trend, in my defence
It's been a real hard year
Freedom, I wanna shave my head
Freedom, I'll paint the whole town red
Freedom, I wanna kiss a stranger
What the hell just happened?
What the hell just happened?
What the hell just happened?
What the hell just happened?
Went up on the roof, jumped into the pool
You should do it too, too, too, too
I know that I'm a wreck, what did you expect?
You can blame my e-e-ex
What the hell juѕt hаppened?
No clue, but l liked it
Letra en español:
Alguien perdió un zapato
Todavía estoy con el maquillaje de anoche
Me despierto como, «¿Qué es este nuevo tatuaje?»
La habitación da vueltas, los oídos zumban
Agarra mis perlas como
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
Ni idea, pero me gustó
(Uno, dos, uno, dos, tres)
Me rompí un tacón, perdí las llaves, me raspé la rodilla
Cuando me caí de la araña
Oh, qué noche, no me importa, era el momento
De relajarme y me ofrecí
Mírame ahora.
Soy como por lo general mantenerlo limpio
Sueño de belleza, sorbo mi té
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
Subí a la azotea, salté a la piscina.
Deberías hacerlo también, también, también, también.
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
Ni idea, pero me gustó.
Rompí mi vestido, llamé a un ex, lo confieso.
Estoy obsesionada, no es la mejor idea.
Soy un desastre, es una tendencia, en mi defensa.
Ha sido un año muy duro
Libertad, quiero afeitarme la cabeza
Libertad, pintaré toda la ciudad de rojo
Libertad, quiero besar a un extraño
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?
Subí al tejado, salté a la piscina.
Deberías hacerlo también, también, también, también.
Sé que soy un desastre, ¿qué esperabas?
Puedes culpar a mi e-e-ex.
¿Qué demonios pasó?
Ni idea, pero me gustó.
