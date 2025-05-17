Las Provincias - Diario de noticias y actualidad Comunidad Valenciana

Remember Monday, representantes de Reino Unido en Eurovisión. AFP
Letra y vídeo de &#039;What The Hell Just Happened?&#039;, la canción de Reino Unido en Eurovisión 2025

Letra y vídeo de 'What The Hell Just Happened?', la canción de Reino Unido en Eurovisión 2025

Remember Monday es el grupo que representa al país británico

JZ

Sábado, 17 de mayo 2025, 16:49

Basilea es la ciudad escogida para celebrar en este 2025 la 69º edición de Eurovisión. Allí estará, cómo no, Reino Unido, que forma parte del 'Big five' del concurso musical (junto a España, Francia, Alemania e Italia) y por lo tanto pasa directamente a la final del domingo.

Hasta Suiza viajará 'Remember Monday', el trío formado por Laura Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull y Charlotte Steele y seleccionado de forma interna por la BBC. El género del grupo es el country y saltó a la fama después de participar en el talent musical 'The Voice'.

Tratarán de ganar Eurovisión con la canción «What The Hell Just Happened?». Serán el relevo de Olly Alexander, que en Eurovisión 2024 terminó en el puesto 18º y recibió 46 puntos.

Letra de «What The Hell Just Happened?»

Someone lost a shoe

I'm still in last night's make up

I'm waking up like, «What's this new tattoo?»

Room is spinning, ears are ringing

Clutch my pearls like

What the hell just happened?

What the hell just happened?

No clue, but l liked it

(One, two, one, two, three)

Broke a heel, lost my keys, scraped my knee

When I fell from the chandelier

Oh, what a night, I don't mind, it was time

To unwind and I volunteered

Look at me now

I'm like usually keep it clean

Beauty sleep, sip my tea

What the hell just happened?

What the hell just happened?

Went up on the roof, jumped into the pool

You should do it too, too, too, too

What the hell just happened?

No clue, but l liked it

Ripped my dress, call an ex, I confess

I'm obsessed, not the best idea

I'm a mess, it's a trend, in my defence

It's been a real hard year

Freedom, I wanna shave my head

Freedom, I'll paint the whole town red

Freedom, I wanna kiss a stranger

What the hell just happened?

What the hell just happened?

What the hell just happened?

What the hell just happened?

Went up on the roof, jumped into the pool

You should do it too, too, too, too

I know that I'm a wreck, what did you expect?

You can blame my e-e-ex

What the hell juѕt hаppened?

No clue, but l liked it

Letra en español:

Alguien perdió un zapato

Todavía estoy con el maquillaje de anoche

Me despierto como, «¿Qué es este nuevo tatuaje?»

La habitación da vueltas, los oídos zumban

Agarra mis perlas como

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

Ni idea, pero me gustó

(Uno, dos, uno, dos, tres)

Me rompí un tacón, perdí las llaves, me raspé la rodilla

Cuando me caí de la araña

Oh, qué noche, no me importa, era el momento

De relajarme y me ofrecí

Mírame ahora.

Soy como por lo general mantenerlo limpio

Sueño de belleza, sorbo mi té

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

Subí a la azotea, salté a la piscina.

Deberías hacerlo también, también, también, también.

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

Ni idea, pero me gustó.

Rompí mi vestido, llamé a un ex, lo confieso.

Estoy obsesionada, no es la mejor idea.

Soy un desastre, es una tendencia, en mi defensa.

Ha sido un año muy duro

Libertad, quiero afeitarme la cabeza

Libertad, pintaré toda la ciudad de rojo

Libertad, quiero besar a un extraño

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

¿Qué demonios acaba de pasar?

Subí al tejado, salté a la piscina.

Deberías hacerlo también, también, también, también.

Sé que soy un desastre, ¿qué esperabas?

Puedes culpar a mi e-e-ex.

¿Qué demonios pasó?

Ni idea, pero me gustó.

