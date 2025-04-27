Todos los municipios de la Comunitat en los que es festivo este lunes 28 de abril

Secciones
Domingo, 27 de abril 2025, 01:33
Este lunes 28 de abril miles de valencianos disfrutarán del festivo de San Vicente Ferrer, pudiendo aprovechar para realizar un puente de tres días. Sin embargo, no será en todos los municipios de la Comunitat, por lo que conviene revisar cuáles son las localidades que contarán con estas mini vacaciones.
Además, tan solo unos días después, el jueves 1 de Mayo, es festivo nacional por el Día del Trabajador, por lo que podrán enganchar algunos días libres más. Localidades como Valencia, Alzira, Paterna, Sagunto, Gandia, Torrent, Elche, o Torrevieja son algunas que celebran San Vicente como fiesta local.
Listado de fiestas locales en 2025 en la Comunitat publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana: PDF. A continuación se muestran aquellos que tienen incluido el 28 de abril:
RELACIÓN DE FIESTAS LOCALES EN LA PROVINCIA DE ALICANTE 2025
ATZÚBIA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 2 de septiembre, martes, Cristo del Milagro.
ALBATERA: 28 de abril, lunes, día de San Vicente; 25 de julio, viernes, día de Santiago Apóstol.
ALCOLEJA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de agosto, viernes, fiestas patronales.
ALGORFA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de julio miércoles, Virgen del Carmen.
BENASAU: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente: 26 de diciembre, viernes, Segundo día de Navidad.
BENEIXAMA: 28 de abril, lunes, festividad de San Vicente Ferrer; 24 de junio, martes, Festividad de San Juan.
BENIARBEIG: 28 de abril, lunes, segundo lunes de Pascua; 26 de diciembre, viernes, segundo día de Navidad.
BENIDOLEIG: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de agosto, viernes, fiesta patronal «La Purísima Concepción».
BENIFALLIM 28 de abril, lunes; 29 de septiembre, lunes.
BENIJÓFAR: 28 de abril, 2º lunes de pascua; 25 de julio, viernes, San Jaime, fiestas patronales.
BENILLOBA: 28 de abril, lunes; 26 de diciembre, viernes.
BENIMASSOT: 28 de abril, lunes; 5 de mayo, lunes.
BENISSA: 28 de abril, lunes, Día del Riberer; 30 de junio, lunes, Moros y Cristianos.
.
BIAR: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer, Anuncio Fiestas de mayo; 10 de julio, jueves, Festividad de San Cristóbal, Patrón de Biar.
BIGASTRO: 28 de abril, lunes, Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, viernes, segundo día de Pascua.
BUSOT: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 10 de agosto, domingo, San Lorenzo Mártir.
CALLOSA DE SEGURA: 28 de abril, lunes, festividad de San Vicente; 16 de agosto, sábado, festividad de San Roque.
CAMPO DE MIRRA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 26 de diciembre, viernes, 2ª día de Navidad.
CASTELL DE CASTELLS: 28 de abril, lunes; 25 de julio, viernes.
DAYA VIEJA: 17 de abril, jueves santo; 8 de septiembre, lunes, día de la Patrona, la Virgen de Monserrate.
DÉNIA: 9 de julio, miércoles, Festividad de la La Stma. Sangre; 16 de agosto, sábado, Fiesta de San Roque.
Eatim de La Xara, dependiente de Dènia: 5 de septiembre, viernes, fiestas patronales; 22 de septiembre, lunes, San Mateo.
Eatim de Jesús Pobre, dependiente de Dènia : 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer ; 9 de junio, lunes de Pentecostes.
ELCHE: 28 de abril, lunes festividad de San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de diciembre, lunes, Festividad de la Venida de la Virgen.
FAMORCA: 11 de abril, viernes; 28 de abril, lunes.
JACARILLA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 8 de septiembre, lunes, Virgen de Belén.
JÁVEA: 28 de abril, lunes, fiesta de San Vicente; 8 de septiembre, lunes, Fiesta de Ntra. Sra. de Loreto.
MONFORTE DEL CID: 28 de abril, lunes; 9 de diciembre, martes.
MONOVAR: 28 de abril, lunes de San Vicente; 8 de septiembre, lunes, celebración de las Fiestas Patronales.
NUCIA, LA: 28 de abril, lunes, Festividad de San Vicente; 18 de agosto, lunes, fiestas de agosto.
PARCENT: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 26 de diciembre, viernes, segundo día de Navidad.
PINOSO: 28 de abril, lunes; 8 de agosto, viernes.
POBLETS, ELS: 28 de abril, lunes, festividad de San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de agosto, miércoles, Día del Salvador.
RAFÓL DE ALMÚNIA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 14 de agosto, jueves, Inmaculada Concepción.
ROMANA, LA: 28 de abril, lunes de San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, viernes, Segundo día de Navidad.
SAN VICENTE DEL RASPEIG: 28 y 29 de abril, lunes y martes respectivamente, Fiestas Patronales y de Moros y Cristianos.
TEULADA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 15 de julio, martes, Virgen de los Desamparados.
TIBI: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 26 de diciembre, viernes.
TORMOS: 28 de abril, lunes; 29 de agosto, viernes.
TORREVIEJA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de julio, miércoles, Virgen del Carmen.
VALL D´EBO: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 4 de agosto, lunes, Fiestas Patronales.
VALL DE GALLINERA: 28 de abril, lunes, Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, viernes, Segundo Día Navidad.
VALL DE LAGUAR, LA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, viernes, Segundo día de Navidad.
VERGER, EL: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 26 de diciembre, viernes, segundo día de Navidad.
VILLENA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente; 10 de septiembre, miércoles, día posterior a la celebración de las Fiestas Patronales.
RELACIÓN DE FIESTAS LOCALES EN LA PROVINCIA DE CASTELLÓN 2025
ALFONDEGUILLA: 28 de abril, festividad de San Vicente y 10 de noviembre, San Bartolomé.
ALGIMIA DE ALMONACID: 28 de abril y 26 de diciembre.
ALMASSORA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente, y 22 de mayo, Santa Quiteria.
ALMEDÍJAR: 28 de abril, festividad de San Vicente y 11 de agosto, Fiestas Patronales.
ALMENARA: 28 de abril San Vicente y 29 de septiembre, lunes de feria.
ATZENETA DEL MAESTRAT: 28 de abril y 23 de mayo.
BORRIOL: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 25 de agosto, San Bartolomé.
CÀLIG: 28 de abril y 26 de diciembre.
CASTELLNOVO: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 2 de mayo.
CORTES DE ARENOSO: 17 de enero y 28 de abril.
COSTUR: 28 de abril, víspera San Pedro Mártir y 29 de abril San Pedro Mártir.
ESLIDA: 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente Ferrer y 27 de agosto, miércoles, Santísimo Cristo del Calvario.
L'ALCORA: 22 de abril, «La Doblà» y 28 de abril, lunes, San Vicente.
LA LLOSA: 28 de abril y 8 de septiembre.
LA POBLA DE TORNESA: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 29 de septiembre, San Miguel.
LA VALL D'UIXÓ: 28 de abril y 13 de octubre.
LA VILAVELLA: 20 de enero, festividad de San Sebastián, y 28 de abril, festividad de San Vicente.
LUCENA DEL CID: 28 de abril, San Vicente, y 29 de septiembre, San Miguel.
MATET: 17 de enero, festividad de San Antonio Abad, y 28 de abril, festividad de San Vicente.
NAVAJAS: 28 de abril y 10 de octubre.
NULES: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
PEÑÍSCOLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 26 de diciembre, San Esteban.
SANT JOAN DE MORÓ: 28 de abril y 24 de junio.
SANTA MAGDALENA DE PULPIS: 17 de enero, San Antonio y 28 de abril, San Vicente.
TRAIGUERA: 28 de abril, festividad de San Vicente Ferrer y 26 de diciembre festividad de San Esteban.
VALL D'ALBA: 28 de abril y 26 de diciembre.
VALL DE ALMONACID: 28 de abril y 8 de agosto.
VILAFAMÉS: 31 de marzo, lunes de San Miguel, y 28 de abril, lunes de San Vicente.
XERT: 28 de abril, San Vicente y 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
RELACIÓN DE FIESTAS LOCALES EN LA PROVINCIA DE VALENCIA 2025
ADEMUZ: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 13 de agosto, mañana del encierro.
AGULLENT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de abril, día de las Embajadas.
AIELO DE MALFERIT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 4 de agosto, San Engracio.
AIELO DE RUGAT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, San Esteban.
ALBALAT DE LA RIBERA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
ALBALAT DELS SORELLS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de septiembre, Santísimo Cristo de las Ánimas.
ALBALAT DELS TARONGERS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, Navidad.
ALBERIC: 14 de abril, Lunes de Semana Santa; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
ALBORAIA/ALBORAYA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 10 de julio, día de San Cristóbal.
ALBUIXECH: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 2 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora de Albuixech.
ALCUBLAS: 17 de enero, San Antonio Abad; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
ALDAIA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de agosto, El Santísimo Cristo de los Necesitados.
ALFAFAR: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora del Don.
ALFARA DE LA BARONIA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; y 8 de septiembre.
ALFARA DEL PATRIARCA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de agosto.
ALFARRASÍ: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 18 de agosto, lunes de fiestas.
ALFAUIR: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 7 de octubre, Nuestra Señora del Rosario.
ALGAR DE PALÀNCIA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de septiembre, San Pedro Nolasco.
ALGÍMIA D'ALFARA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 4 de agosto, Santa Úrsula.
ALMÀSSERA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de agosto, El Santísimo Cristo de la Fe y de la Providencia.
ALMOINES: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de julio, San Jaime.
ALZIRA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 23 de julio, San Bernardo.
BARRACA D'AIGÜES VIVES, LA, Eatim dependiente de Alzira: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 12 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora de Aguas Vivas.
BARX: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de agosto, San Miguel Arcángel.
BELLÚS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 15 de septiembre, Santos de la Piedra.
BENAVITES: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 30 de junio, Santa Paula.
BENEIXIDA: 21 de febrero, conmemoración de la aprobación, por el Consejo de Ministros, del traslado del pueblo de Beneixida; 22 de agosto, Nuestra Señora de la Asunción y El Cristo de la Salud de Beneixida.
BENETÚSSER: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 23 de junio, Fiesta local.
BENICOLET: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer y 10 de octubre.
BENICULL DE XÚQUER: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de agosto, La Beata Inés.
BENIFAIRÓ DE LA VALLDIGNA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de agosto, Santísimo Cristo de la Providencia.
BENIFAIRÓ DE LES VALLS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, Subida de la Virgen.
BENIFLÁ: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de julio, Fiestas patronales de San Jaime.
BENIMODO: 28 de abril y 25 de agosto.
BENIMUSLEM: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 14 de agosto, San Roque.
BENIPARRELL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de julio, La Virgen del Carmen.
BÉTERA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de agosto, San Roque.
BONREPÒS I MIRAMBELL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 13 de octubre, Día de Acción de Gracias.
BUFALI: 24 de enero, San Antonio; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
CARCAIXENT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de octubre, Nuestra Señora de Aguas Vivas.
CASTELLÓ DE RUGAT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, Segundo día de Navidad.
CATARROJA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de septiembre, San Miguel.
CHELVA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de agosto, Fiesta Mayor de las Patronales.
CHULILLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 4 de diciembre, Santa Bárbara.
CULLERA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 2 de mayo, Fiestas Mayores.
L'ÉNOVA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de julio, La Aurora.
ESTIVELLA: 3 de febrero, San Blas; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
ESTUBENY: 21 de agosto, Fiesta patronal; 22 de agosto, El Cristo de la Buena Dicha.
FAURA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 18 de agosto, Subida de Santa Bárbara.
FOIOS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 18 de agosto, El Cristo de la Sangre.
FONTANARS DELS ALFORINS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de septiembre, La Virgen del Rosario.
GANDIA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de octubre, San Francisco de Borja-Feria de Gandía.
GAVARDA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de abril, día del perro.
GENOVÉS, EL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de agosto, el Cristo.
GESTALGAR: 3 de febrero, san Blas; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
GILET: 27 de enero y 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
GODELLA: 20 de enero, San Sebastián; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
GRANJA DE LA COSTERA, LA: 7 de marzo, Porrat de Torrent; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
GUADASSÉQUIES: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre.
LLAURÍ: 3 de febrero, San Blas; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
LLÍRIA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de septiembre, San Miguel Arcángel.
LLOCNOU DE LA CORONA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora del Don.
LLOCNOU DE SANT JERONI: 28 de abril y 13 de agosto.
LLUTXENT: 28 y 29 de abril, moros y cristianos.
LORIGUILLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 23 de junio, víspera de San Juan Bautista.
MACASTRE: 18 de marzo, Fallas; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
MANISES: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 19 de julio, Santas Justa y Rufina.
MANUEL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 5 de septiembre, San Isidro Labrador.
MARENY DE BARRAQUETES, Eatim dependiente de Sueca: 22 de abril, Virgen del Rosario; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
MARINES: 28 de abril, Pascua, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de agosto, El Santísimo Cristo de las Mercedes.
MASSALFASSAR: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 11 de agosto, Fiestas patronales.
MASSANASSA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 24 de junio, San Juan.
MELIANA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 12 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora de la Misericordia.
MIRAMAR: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 7 de agosto, San Andrés.
MISLATA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles.
MOIXENT/MOGENTE: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 30 de junio, San Pedro.
MONTAVERNER: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 29 de agosto, Moros y Cristianos.
MONTESA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de septiembre, La Maredeueta.
MONTITXELVO/MONTICHELVO: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
MONTROI/MONTROY: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de agosto, El Divino Niño.
MONTSERRAT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de agosto, San Roque.
MUSEROS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 18 de agosto, San Roque.
OTOS: 28 de abril y 26 de diciembre.
PAIPORTA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de agosto, San Roque.
PALOMAR, EL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
PATERNA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de septiembre, Santísimo Cristo de la Fe.
PERELLÓ, EL, Eatim dependiente de Sueca: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 5 de diciembre, festividad de la constitución de la Entidad Local de El Perelló.
POBLA LLARGA, LA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 14 de octubre, San Calixto.
POTRIES: 3 de febrero, San Blas; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
QUART DE LES VALLS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de septiembre, Cristo de la Agonía de Quart de les Valls.
QUART DE POBLET: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, la Virgen de la Luz.
QUARTELL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
RAFELBUNYOL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 9 de septiembre, Nuestra Señora del Milagro.
RÁFOL DE SALEM: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
REAL: 28 de abril y 11 de julio.
REAL DE GANDIA, EL: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de agosto, La Divina Aurora.
REQUENA: 11 de abril, viernes de Dolores; 28 de abril, lunes de Pascua de San Vicente Ferrer.
RIBA-ROJA DE TÚRIA: 17 de abril, Jueves Santo; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
RIOLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 5 de agosto, santa María la Mayor.
ROCAFORT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 2 de septiembre, Santísimo Cristo de la Providencia.
RÒTOVA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de septiembre, día de la Madre de Dios.
RUGAT: 28 de abril, San Vicente; 26 de diciembre, San Esteban.
SAGUNT/SAGUNTO: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 30 de julio, Santos Abdón y Senén.
SANT JOANET: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 23 de junio, Fiesta Patronal.
SEDAVÍ: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 19 de septiembre, Fiesta Local.
SEGART: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 4 de agosto, Santísimo Ecce Homo.
SERRA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 1 de agosto, San José.
SILLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 6 de agosto, El Santísimo Cristo de Silla.
SIMAT DE LA VALLDIGNA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de diciembre, segundo día de Navidad.
SOLLANA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 22 de julio, Santa María Magdalena.
SUECA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, La Virgen de Sales.
SUMACÀRCER: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, Fiestas Patronales.
TAVERNES BLANQUES: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 19 de agosto, San Roque.
TAVERNES DE LA VALLDIGNA: 18 de marzo, víspera de San José; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer.
TERRATEIG: 28 y 29 de abril, Fiestas Patronales de San Vicente Ferrer.
TORREBAJA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de agosto, Fiestas patronales.
TORRELLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 26 de junio, Corpus Christi.
TORRENT: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 30 de julio, Santos Patrones.
TURÍS: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 25 de julio, San Jaime.
VALENCIA: 22 de enero, San Vicente Mártir, patrón de la ciudad de València; 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer, patrón de la Comunidad Valenciana.
VALLADA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 12 de septiembre, viernes de Moros y Cristianos.
VALLÉS: 28 de abril y 26 de diciembre.
VILALLONGA/VILLALONGA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 17 de octubre, La Divina Aurora.
XERACO: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer-Pascua; 6 de agosto, El Cristo de la Agonía-Fiestas Patronales.
XERESA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 13 de junio, San Antonio de Padua.
XIRIVELLA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 8 de septiembre, Virgen de la Salud.
YESA, LA: 28 de abril, San Vicente Ferrer; 16 de julio, Virgen del Carmen.
