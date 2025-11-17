Dónde ver gratis y en directo The Game Awards 2025: Los 'Óscar de los videojuegos'
Los ganadores se conocerán el día 11 de diciembre a las 02:00h (hora española)
Jaime Vázquez García
Lunes, 17 de noviembre 2025, 21:12
Ya se sabe la lista definitiva de los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2025, entre los cuales se conocerá el ganador de cada categoría el dia 11 de diciembre de 2025 a las 02:00h de la madrugada en España.
La gala podrá verse gratis en los canales oficiales de Twitch y YouTube de The Game Awards 2025 y también en Amazon Prime Video. A su vez streamers hipanohablantes como IlloJuan ya anunció que seguirá la gala en directo en su canal de Twitch junto a Mangel.
Considerado como los 'Óscar de los videojuegos' los Game Awards, son al mismo tiempo un escaparate donde las compañias harán importantes anuncios de videojuegos que se lanzarán próximamente al mercado.
Gala de presentación de nominados:
Los nominados a las diferentes categorias son:
Mejor Juego del Año
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Donkey Kong Bananza
Hades 2
Hollow Knight Silksong
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Mejor dirección
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Hades 2
Split Fiction
Mejor juego de acción
Battlefield 6
Doom The Dark Ages
Hades 2
Ninja Gaiden 4
Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Mejor juego de acción y aventuras
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Hollow Knight Silksong
Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
Split Fiction
Mejor juego RPG
Avowed
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Outer Worlds 2
Mejor juego independiente
Absolum
Ball Pit
Blue Prince
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Hades
Hollow Knight Silksong
Juego más anticipado
007 First Light
Grand Theft Auto VI
Marvel's Wolverine
Resident Evil Requiem
The Witcher 4
Mejor debut indie
Blue Prince
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Despelote
Dispatch
Megabonk
Mejor juego multijugador
ARC Raiders
Battlefield 6
Elden Ring Nightreign
Peak
Split Fiction
Mejor juego VR/AR
Alien Rogue Incursion
Arken Age
Ghost Town
Marvel Deadpool VR
The Midnight Walk
Mejor juego de lucha
2XKO
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves
Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage
Mejor juego familiar
Donkey Kong Bananza
LEGO Party
LEGO Voyagers
Mario Kart World
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
Split Fiction
Mejor adaptación
Una película de Minecraft
Devil May Cry
Splinter Cell Deathwatch
The Last of Us T2
Until Dawn
Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia
The Alters
Final Fantasy Tactics The Evalice Chronicles
Jurassic World Evolution 3
Sid Mier's Civilization VII
Tempest Rising
Two Point Museum
Mejor juego deportivo
EA Sports FC 26
F1 25
Mario Kart World
Rematch
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
Mejor banda sonora
Hollow Knight Silksong
Hades 2
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Ghost of Yotei
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Mejor diseño de audio
Battlefield 6
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Silent Hill f
Mejor narrativa
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Silent Hill f
Premio a la innovación y accesibilidad
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Atomfall
Doom The Dark Ages
EA Sports FC 26
South of Midnight
Mejor juego de eSports
Counter Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Valorant
Mejor jugador de eSports
Brawk
Chovy
F0rsaken
Kakeru
Menard
Zywoo
Mejor equipo de eSports
Gen.G
NRG
Team Falcons
Team Liquid PH
Team Vitality
Mejor creador de contenido
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
Moistcr1tikal
Sakura Miko
The Burnt Peanut
Mejor juego de móviles
Destiny Rising
Persona 5 The Phantom X
Sonic Rumble
Umamasume Prety Derby
Wuthering Waves
Mejor diseño de arte
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Hades 2
Hollow Knight Silksong
Mejor juego en desarrollo
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Marvel Rivals
No Man's Sky