Dónde ver gratis y en directo The Game Awards 2025: Los 'Óscar de los videojuegos'

Jaime Vázquez García Lunes, 17 de noviembre 2025, 21:12 Comenta Compartir

Ya se sabe la lista definitiva de los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2025, entre los cuales se conocerá el ganador de cada categoría el dia 11 de diciembre de 2025 a las 02:00h de la madrugada en España.

La gala podrá verse gratis en los canales oficiales de Twitch y YouTube de The Game Awards 2025 y también en Amazon Prime Video. A su vez streamers hipanohablantes como IlloJuan ya anunció que seguirá la gala en directo en su canal de Twitch junto a Mangel.

Considerado como los 'Óscar de los videojuegos' los Game Awards, son al mismo tiempo un escaparate donde las compañias harán importantes anuncios de videojuegos que se lanzarán próximamente al mercado.

Gala de presentación de nominados:

Los nominados a las diferentes categorias son:

Mejor Juego del Año

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight Silksong

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Mejor dirección

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Mejor juego de acción

Battlefield 6

Doom The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi Art of Vengeance

Mejor juego de acción y aventuras

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight Silksong

Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo

Split Fiction

Mejor juego RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Mejor juego independiente

Absolum

Ball Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Hades

Hollow Knight Silksong

Juego más anticipado

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel's Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Mejor debut indie

Blue Prince

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Mejor juego multijugador

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Mejor juego VR/AR

Alien Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Mejor juego de lucha

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage

Mejor juego familiar

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Mejor adaptación

Una película de Minecraft

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell Deathwatch

The Last of Us T2

Until Dawn

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics The Evalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Mier's Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Mejor juego deportivo

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Mejor banda sonora

Hollow Knight Silksong

Hades 2

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Mejor diseño de audio

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Mejor narrativa

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Premio a la innovación y accesibilidad

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Mejor juego de eSports

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Mejor jugador de eSports

Brawk

Chovy

F0rsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Mejor equipo de eSports

Gen.G

NRG

Team Falcons

Team Liquid PH

Team Vitality

Mejor creador de contenido

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Moistcr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Mejor juego de móviles

Destiny Rising

Persona 5 The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamasume Prety Derby

Wuthering Waves

Mejor diseño de arte

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight Silksong

Mejor juego en desarrollo

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Temas

Videojuegos

Youtube