Se busca asistente para «viajar y beber ginebra» por 46.000 euros

Un millonario de 26 años publica un puesto de necesita un ayudante para promocionar sus negocios por el mundo

¿Cuál crees que sería el mejor trabajo del mundo? Puede que la oferta de Matthew Lepre, de 26 años, se acerque a la respuesta. Este empresario australiano busca un asistente personal para acompañarle en sus viajes por un sueldo base de 46.000 euros al año.

«El salario se basará en la experiencia de la persona, pero aparte de esa base irán los gastos de viaje y alojamiento«, ha declarado a Femail y recoge el diario británico Daily Mail. »Viajar mientras trabajo me ha permitido vivir mi vida ideal, y quiero darle a alguien la oportunidad de hacer lo mismo a mi lado«, ha declarado este joven emprendedor.

Así son los viajes de Matthew Lepre

It’s crazy, everything I ever visualised is coming to reality. The lifestyle, the business, the ability to give back and inspire people to reach their goals. 〰️ Literally 3 years ago, I made the decision that I wasn’t going to be another number in the system that our generation is brought up in. I dropped out of University and was left with a 40k student debt. 〰️ My point is, that a lot can happen in a few years. Don’t judge yourself for where you’re at or where you’ve been. Only where you’re going! 〰️ And yea, ask more from life because seriously… you can manifest anything you want if you become clear on your dreams and match this with a ridiculous work ethic. 〰️ Dream (and eat) bigger. 🙏

Este joven emprendedor, que amasó su fortuna con un negocio de comercio electrónico, necesita un ayudante para promocionar sus nuevas empresas mientras viaja por todo el mundo. ¿Los requisitos? «Debe ser experto en computación, tener capacidades de redes sociales probadas, debe ser organizado, dispuesto a aprender y ambicioso«. Y el pasaporte en regla. «Tendrían que ser personas que trabajen duro pero que también sean divertidas y espontáneas«, agrega.

Los requisitos para trabajar con Matthew Lepre

