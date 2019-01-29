La novia de Chicharito luce embarazo en Instagram

Chicharito Hernández. / Reuters

El futbolista por el que suspira el Valencia CF y Sarah Kohan serán padres en los próximos meses

LP

Chicharito está de moda en Valencia. El interés del club de Mestalla por fichar al futbolista asalta cada mañana las páginas deportivas de la prensa valenciana. Chicharito quiere jugar en el Valencia CF, pero el club de origen del mexicano, el West Ham, no lo está poniendo fácil. El conjunto de Mestalla quiere una cesión y el club inglés insiste en una venta.

El futbolista ya es una celebridad en la ciudad y cualquier aspecto de su vida es noticia. Su novia, Sarah Kohan, no para de presumir de embarazo en su perfil de Instagram. Con 1,3 millones de seguidores en la red social, cada publicación logra decenas de miles de 'likes'.

El propio Javier Hernández 'Chicharito' anunció en redes sociales que será padre junto a Sarah Kohan. La pareja publica de forma habitual fotografías que demuestran su amor.

¿Quién es Sarah Kohan?

Sarah Kohan es una joven (24 años) modelo, influencer e instagramer autraliana. Conocida como Moonstruck Traveller en la red social, se autodefine como adicta a los viajes y aventurera. Estudio leyes en Harvard antes de dar el salto a la fama.

