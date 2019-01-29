La novia de Chicharito luce embarazo en Instagram

Chicharito está de moda en Valencia. El interés del club de Mestalla por fichar al futbolista asalta cada mañana las páginas deportivas de la prensa valenciana. Chicharito quiere jugar en el Valencia CF, pero el club de origen del mexicano, el West Ham, no lo está poniendo fácil. El conjunto de Mestalla quiere una cesión y el club inglés insiste en una venta.
El futbolista ya es una celebridad en la ciudad y cualquier aspecto de su vida es noticia. Su novia, Sarah Kohan, no para de presumir de embarazo en su perfil de Instagram. Con 1,3 millones de seguidores en la red social, cada publicación logra decenas de miles de 'likes'.
Carrying a very important package 🥰 I am going to have a new website coming very soon so that I can have a more permanent place for all the information you always ask about travel, beauty, fitness, health.. and now pregnancy ❤️ I am starting to prepare blog posts so if you have topics you want me to talk about please comment below!! 📷 by @tajnihal aka Aunty Ja Ja (bump pic from a month ago!)
El propio Javier Hernández 'Chicharito' anunció en redes sociales que será padre junto a Sarah Kohan. La pareja publica de forma habitual fotografías que demuestran su amor.
Sarah Kohan es una joven (24 años) modelo, influencer e instagramer autraliana. Conocida como Moonstruck Traveller en la red social, se autodefine como adicta a los viajes y aventurera. Estudio leyes en Harvard antes de dar el salto a la fama.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018... MARCH I celebrated 24 years of being alive in Bali this year and had the most incredible time with one of my best friends from high school ... and so many beautiful elephants!!! ❤️ I had been to Bali many times before this but never had I appreciated and seen it’s beauty as much as I did this trip ❤️