Así le quedan los vestidos a las modelos y así a las mujeres reales

Así le quedan los vestidos a las modelos y así a las mujeres reales
Zara

Las redes sociales vuelven a sacarle los colores a Zara, la firma de Amancio Ortega

LAS PROVINCIAS

La polémica envuelve, de nuevo, a Zara. El causante; un vestido camisero con estampado de pañuelo que lució la actriz Miriam Giovanelli ('Velvet') en la gala Starlite de Marbella.

El conjunto, que tiene un precio de 50 euros, se agotó rápidamente convirtiéndose en la nueva prenda viral del gigante textil de Inditex.

Pero más allá del éxito (un boom que la firma ya consiguió con su famosa cazadora biker en color mostaza), este vestido ha provocado que las redes sociales vuelvan a sacarle los colores a la firma de Amacio Ortega por no distribuir tallas grandes.

La bloguera neoyorquina Katie Sturino, que logró hacerse con uno de los vestidos, mostró en su Instagram la frustración al no poderse poner el conjunto.

«@Zara está en el top de la lista #MakeMySize. Me han hecho sentir mal en los probadores durante años. De hecho, dejé de intentarlo hace 6 años. Fui hoy y el mismo trato. Es una XL y no puedo bajar mis brazos, mucho menos tratar de cerrar la parte delantera», ha escrito junto la imagen.

Así nació el 'hashtag' #MakeMySize, de la mano de Sturino, que comenzó a ser conocida porque comenzó a imitar los looks de las famosas pero en talla curvy.

Ordered an XL. Nailed it. 😂 #effyourbeautystandards #thick #thickthighssavelives #makemysize

Una publicación compartida de Melissa Goss (@kokoberryfinn) el

How much do you love this @priyankachopra look? Such a good style for ANY body! #SuperSizeTheLook

Una publicación compartida de Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) el

#SuperSizeTheLook with Keri Russell 🌟 I love this style! What do you guys think?

Una publicación compartida de Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) el

Temas

Amancio Ortega, Zara

Lo + leído


Top 50

Patrocinada

Noticias relacionadas

Fotos

Vídeos

Utilizamos “cookies” propias y de terceros para elaborar información estadística y mostrarle publicidad, contenidos y servicios personalizados a través del análisis de su navegación. Si continúa navegando acepta su uso. Más información y cambio de configuración.