En directo, Valencia Basket - Fenerbahçe de Euroliga

Martes, 28 de octubre 2025, 21:02
8 - 5
Primera falta personal de Talen Horton-Tucker [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] sobre Omari Moore
8 - 5
Canasta de Khem Birch [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] con asistencia de Devon Hall
8 - 3
Canasta de Jaime Pradilla [Valencia Basket]
6 - 3
Talen Horton-Tucker [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Nate Reuvers.
6 - 3
Triple de Jaime Pradilla [Valencia Basket]
3 - 3
Triple de Tarik Biberovic [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul]
3 - 0
Triple de Kameron Taylor [Valencia Basket]
0 - 0
Inicio del partido
VAL
Fenerbahçe
Tiros de 3
66.7%
33.3%
Tiros de 2
50.0%
50.0%
Tiros libres
nan%
nan%
Rebotes
100.0%
0.0%
|Jaime Pradilla Gayán
|VAL
|5
|Kameron Taylor
|VAL
|3
|Tarik Biberovic
|Fenerbahçe
|3
|Khem Xavier Birch
|Fenerbahçe
|2
|Jean Montero
|VAL
|0
|Devon Hall
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|Jean Montero
|VAL
|0
|Yankuba Sima Fatty
|VAL
|0
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Nicolo Melli
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|Jean Montero
|VAL
|0
|Yankuba Sima Fatty
|VAL
|0
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Nicolo Melli
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Jean Montero
|VAL
|0
|Yankuba Sima Fatty
|VAL
|0
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Nicolo Melli
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Scottie Wilbekin
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Nate Reuvers
|VAL
|1
|Jean Montero
|VAL
|0
|Yankuba Sima Fatty
|VAL
|0
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Fenerbahçe
|0
|Nicolo Melli
|Fenerbahçe
|0
