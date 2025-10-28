Las Provincias - Diario de noticias y actualidad Comunidad Valenciana

21:00h.

8

-

5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Los jugadores del Valencia Basket, en el Roig Arena. VBC

En directo, Valencia Basket - Fenerbahçe de Euroliga

Sigue el minuto a minuto del partido del equipo taronja que se disputa en el Roig Arena

Minuto a minuto

Redacción Deportes

Valencia

Martes, 28 de octubre 2025, 21:02

Icono8 - 5

Primera falta personal de Talen Horton-Tucker [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] sobre Omari Moore

Icono8 - 5

Canasta de Khem Birch [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] con asistencia de Devon Hall

Icono8 - 3

Canasta de Jaime Pradilla [Valencia Basket]

Icono6 - 3

Talen Horton-Tucker [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Nate Reuvers.

Icono6 - 3

Triple de Jaime Pradilla [Valencia Basket]

Icono3 - 3

Triple de Tarik Biberovic [Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul]

Icono3 - 0

Triple de Kameron Taylor [Valencia Basket]

Icono0 - 0

Inicio del partido

Estadísticas

VAL

VAL

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe

Tiros de 3

66.7%

33.3%

Tiros de 2

50.0%

50.0%

Tiros libres

nan%

nan%

Rebotes

100.0%

0.0%

Jaime Pradilla GayánVAL5
Kameron TaylorVAL3
Tarik BiberovicFenerbahçe3
Khem Xavier BirchFenerbahçe2
Jean MonteroVAL0
Devon HallFenerbahçe1
Jean MonteroVAL0
Yankuba Sima FattyVAL0
Brandon Boston Jr.Fenerbahçe0
Nicolo MelliFenerbahçe0
Talen Horton-TuckerFenerbahçe1
Jean MonteroVAL0
Yankuba Sima FattyVAL0
Brandon Boston Jr.Fenerbahçe0
Nicolo MelliFenerbahçe0
Jean MonteroVAL0
Yankuba Sima FattyVAL0
Brandon Boston Jr.Fenerbahçe0
Nicolo MelliFenerbahçe0
Scottie WilbekinFenerbahçe0
Nate ReuversVAL1
Jean MonteroVAL0
Yankuba Sima FattyVAL0
Brandon Boston Jr.Fenerbahçe0
Nicolo MelliFenerbahçe0

