Fallece una concursante de 29 años de la edición americana de 'Top Chef'

Fatima Ali, concursante de la 15ª temporada de 'Top Chef Colorado', ha fallecido este viernes 25 de enero a los 29 años. La joven cocinera (mitad paquistaní, mitad americana) libraba una dura batalla desde que le diagnosticasen Sarcoma de Ewing, un tipo de cáncer de huesos, el pasado año 2017.
«Nos entristece profundamente conocer la noticia de que Fatima Ali ha perdido su valiente batalla contra el cáncer. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia en este momento. La gente no solo se enamoró de su cocina, sino de su personalidad y corazón«, ha escrito en Twitter la productora del programa.
We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Fatima Ali lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pKoZG7BDIk— Bravo's Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) 25 de enero de 2019
El pasado 11 de enero, Ali publicaba en Instagram el siguiente mensaje: «Sé que han pasado siglos desde que publiqué por última vez y puede que la mayoría sepáis por qué. Estoy enferma y lamentablemente voy a peor. En este momento todo lo que necesito son oraciones, oraciones que sean sencillas«.
I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.
Este sábado, su familia le rendía homenaje en su cuenta de Instagram con un collage de fotografías de la joven.
Fatima was at home with us, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved cat Mr. Meow, when she left us in the early hours of the morning. When someone as bright and young and vivacious as our Fati passes, the only metaphor that seems to fit is that of a star—a beacon in the darkness, a light that guides us, on which to make wishes, from which to weave dreams. For all the comfort and beauty they offer us, stars, too, are impermanent. This morning a great one was snuffed out. Though she’s no longer here with us, her spirit will continue to steer us. We hope that you, too, will listen to her lessons: Live your life as she did—to the fullest. Pursue your passion; spread love and joy; be kind and forgiving; be generous; enjoy every morsel—from humble street food to decadent fine dining; cook for the people you love. Travel the world and seek out adventure. Help others and don’t be afraid to take the road less taken. Fatima will always be a part of us, and in fact if you look deep enough, you may find your own inner Fati. If you’re lucky enough to find her there, trust her, listen to her, because she will change your life for the better. We’ve learned a great deal over the course of her illness, not only pragmatic lessons we wish we hadn’t needed to learn about her disease and our health system, but about the immense love of which people are capable; about the power of being true to yourself; about how we can be better if we model ourselves after someone like her. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our now broken hearts. We’re eternally grateful for the unending support, love, and generosity shown by people along the way—from random strangers we passed on the street who would tell her how much they admire and respect her; to all her doctors and nurses who did their best; the chefs and hospitality friends who are now part of our extended family; and the big wigs that reached out to see how they can make her dreams a reality. This has been a truly humbling experience for us all and even in her last chapter as she began to leave us, Fatima showed us how we should live.