Conciertos de Viveros en la Feria de Julio 2019: cartel, horario y entradas

Los conciertos de Viveros de la Feria de Julio de Valencia 2019 ya van completando su cartel para las noches de verano. Una cita en la que la música se apodera del jardín de Viveros con actuaciones de artistas nacionales e internacionales que tendrán lugar entre el 30 de junio y el 25 de julio.
Los actuaciones musicales a celebrar del 30 de junio al 25 de julio, han quedado de la siguiente forma:
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|David Bisbal
|22 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Loreena MacKennitt
|20 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Ana Belén
|22 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Xavi Sarrià
|20.30 horas
|Bebé
|22.00 horas
|Kiko Veneno
|23.30 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Miss Bolivia+Amparanoia+Tremenda jauría + Ses+Tesa+Poder Bimenstrual dj
|19.10 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Concierto de Echo & the Bunnymen + Júlia en Valencia
|21.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Green Valley & The Dance Crashers & Jamalèonics
|19.30 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Leiva
|22 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Luz Casal + Morgan
|20.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Andrés Calamaro
|22.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Ketama
|22.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Dulce Pontes
|22.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Alfred García + Els Jóvens + Tardor
|20:30 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Iseo & DodoSound + Exili + Roba Estesa
|21.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|Crystal Fighters
|21.00 horas
|ARTISTA
|HORARIO
|La Casa Azul
|21.00 horas
|Xoel López
|23.00 horas
Las entradas de los dos nuevos conciertos se podrán adquirir también a través de la web www.concertsdevivers.com: para el concierto de Fonsi ya están disponibles; y para el de Aitana las entradas saldrán a la venta en unos días.