Conciertos de Viveros en la Feria de Julio 2019: cartel, horario y entradas

Consulta la fecha y los horarios de los conciertos de Viveros para esta feria de julio 2019 en Valencia

Los conciertos de Viveros de la Feria de Julio de Valencia 2019 ya van completando su cartel para las noches de verano. Una cita en la que la música se apodera del jardín de Viveros con actuaciones de artistas nacionales e internacionales que tendrán lugar entre el 30 de junio y el 25 de julio.

Los actuaciones musicales a celebrar del 30 de junio al 25 de julio, han quedado de la siguiente forma:

Domingo 30 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
David Bisbal 22 horas

Miércoles 3 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Loreena MacKennitt 20 horas

Jueves 4 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Ana Belén 22 horas

Viernes 5 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Xavi Sarrià 20.30 horas
Bebé 22.00 horas
Kiko Veneno 23.30 horas

Sábado 6 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Miss Bolivia+Amparanoia+Tremenda jauría + Ses+Tesa+Poder Bimenstrual dj 19.10 horas

Miércoles 10 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Concierto de Echo & the Bunnymen + Júlia en Valencia 21.00 horas

Jueves 11 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Green Valley & The Dance Crashers & Jamalèonics 19.30 horas

Viernes 12 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Leiva 22 horas

Sábado 13 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Luz Casal + Morgan 20.00 horas

Martes 16 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Andrés Calamaro 22.00 horas

Miércoles 17 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Ketama 22.00 horas

Jueves 18 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Dulce Pontes 22.00 horas

Viernes 19 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Alfred García + Els Jóvens + Tardor 20:30 horas

Sábado 20 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Iseo & DodoSound + Exili + Roba Estesa 21.00 horas

Miércoles 24 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
Crystal Fighters 21.00 horas

Jueves 25 de julio

ARTISTAHORARIO
La Casa Azul 21.00 horas
Xoel López 23.00 horas

Las entradas de los dos nuevos conciertos se podrán adquirir también a través de la web www.concertsdevivers.com: para el concierto de Fonsi ya están disponibles; y para el de Aitana las entradas saldrán a la venta en unos días.

