Investigan si Aunión cayó al vacío por un fallo técnico o un error humano

La Policía Municipal de Madrid trata de determinar si fue un fallo técnico o un error humano el causante de las circunstancias que ocasionaron la muerte del acróbata que falleció el pasado viernes al caer desde 30 metros mientras participaba en un espectáculo en el festival Mad Cool.
El accidente ocurrió sobre las 23:00 horas cuando Pedro Aunión Monroy, un especialista en danza aérea, coreógrafo y bailarín, realizaba una exhibición cerca del escenario principal, tras la actuación de Alt-J y antes de la de Green Day.
El acróbata estaba agarrado mediante un arnés dentro de una jaula de plástico y estructura de metal, que colgaba de una grúa a 30 metros de altura.
Durante la exhibición, Aunión estaba sujetado con dos cuerdas: una corta y una goma elástica. El espectáculo consistía en realizar movimientos dentro de la jaula para luego dejarse caer con la goma elástica como si hiciera puenting.
Fue en ese momento, en el cambio de cuerda, cuando pudo haberse producido el fatal desenlace.
Los agentes se encuentran por el momento recopilando toda la información para determinar qué fue lo que provocó que Aunión se precipitara al vacío.
El líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong ha difundido un comunicado en el explica por qué su grupo actuó en el Mad Cool Festival tras el accidente del acróbata Pedro Aunión, ocurrido una hora antes de su concierto. "Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón", ha manifestado el artista tras las críticas de los asistentes sobre la decisión del banda californiana de salir al escenario.
"Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes", ha lamentado Armstrong. "Estábamos calentando a las 11:25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal", relata el artista.
El cantante ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram una instantánea del homenaje que se rindió a Aunión este sábado en el festival, la cual está acompañada de un mensaje en el que confirma que Green Day no sabían lo que había sucedido en el escenario principal del festival.
Last night at the Mad Cool festival in Spain there was a horrific accident. An acrobat by the name of Pedro was killed during his performance before Green Day played our show. We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can't imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through. Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn't even know there was an acrobat performance at all. these festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time it's impossible to keep up with every performer/artist.. We were in a back stage compound about a half mile away from the main festival stage. We were warming up ready to go at 11:25 pm. 15 minutes prior our tour management was told by local authorities to wait to go on stage because there was some sort of security issue. Security issues are a normal occurrence and procedure at any show.. we were NOT told why which is also normal. we waited as we were instructed. Still, We had no clue there was any such accident. We were given the ok. The band jumped into vans and drove to the main festival stage. This was to be the last show of our European tour and we were all so excited to play our hearts out one last time. We were on stage at around midnight and played around two and a half hours. Everything seemed normal. the crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro. All of us were in disbelief. I don't know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert. All we know is what was said after our concert. This has never happened in the 30 years Green Day have been performing live. If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first. What happened to Pedro is unthinkable. Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family.