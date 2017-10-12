El último grito en la red consiste en ponerse extensiones de pelo en la nariz
La nueva moda viral, por extraña que pueda parecer, arrasa en Instagram
Una nueva moda está llenando las redes sociales, sobre todo Instagram, de curiosas imágenes. El último grito parece consistir en colocarse extensiones de pelo... ¡en la nariz! Varios usuarios se han atrevido a probar la nueva moda viral y han subido sus fotografías luciendo extensiones de pelo, que en muchas ocasiones son pestañas postizas, en la nariz.
Las instantáneas, compartidas con hashtags como '#nosehairextensions' o simplemente '#nosehair', ya pueblan las redes sociales como Instagram. Estos son algunos ejemplos:
Another one from the world of makeup.. nose hair extensions! What's your take on this ?! . . @Regranned from @taytay_xx . . . #TheStyleStamp #IGotStamped #NoseHairExtensions #NoseHairExtension #NoseHair #BeautyTrend #MakeupTrends #MakeupTrend #InstaTrend #ViralTrend #MakeupArtist #MUA #MUAWorldwide #MakeupArtistry #MakeupAddict #MakeupGeek #MakeupLover #MakeupForever #Beauty #Instabeauty #Instamakeup #beautyblogger #Falsies #Instatrendy #regrann
En la red los comentarios de los internautas no se han hecho esperar. Y como suele ocurrir en Internet, los hay de todo tipo, tanto en defensa como de crítica. Habrá que esperar a ver cuánto dura esta nueva moda viral.
