La carta viral de un hombre a las curvas de su mujer

"Amo a esta mujer y su cuerpo con curvas. Cuando era adolescente, mis amigos se metían conmigo por mi atracción hacia las chicas anchas, aquellas que eran más bajitas y con curvas, chicas a las que tu amigo se referiría como 'rechonchas', incluso 'gordas'". Así comienza Robbie Tripp su carta contra los cánones de belleza femeninos. Unas líneas que pronto se han viralizado.
Este emprendedor y conferenciante profesional de San Francisco ha conseguido con el mensaje de amor dedicado a su mujer, Sarah, conquistar a las redes sociales.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
"Entonces, cuando me convertí en un hombre y comencé a educarme sobre temas como el feminismo y cómo los medios marginalizan a las mujeres al retratar un estándar de belleza muy estrecho y muy específico (alto y delgado), me di cuenta de cuántos hombres han comprado esa mentira", continua. "Chicas, no se engañen pensando que tienen que adaptarse a un cierto molde para ser amadas y apreciadas. Hay un tipo por ahí que te va a querer exactamente como eres, alguien que te va a amar como yo amo a mi Sarah", concluyó.
|| Just a couple of kids who promised each other years ago that we would love and support one another in the pursuit of our dreams. Every step we've taken has been together, hand in hand, and we wouldn't have it any other way. 💛 Thank you to each and every one of you who has messaged us with your heartfelt stories and encouraging positivity. What started as a simple declaration of adoration for @sassyredlipstick has turned into something so much bigger and we couldn't be more grateful for it. Nothing but love and positivity over here! Be sure to stay tuned to our IG Stories to continue on this journey with us! || #TeamTripp