La carta viral de un hombre a las curvas de su mujer Instagram «Chicas, no se engañen pensando que tienen que adaptarse a un cierto molde para ser amadas y apreciadas», dice en un momento de su carta Robbie Tripp LAS PROVINCIAS Martes, 8 agosto 2017, 13:26

"Amo a esta mujer y su cuerpo con curvas. Cuando era adolescente, mis amigos se metían conmigo por mi atracción hacia las chicas anchas, aquellas que eran más bajitas y con curvas, chicas a las que tu amigo se referiría como 'rechonchas', incluso 'gordas'". Así comienza Robbie Tripp su carta contra los cánones de belleza femeninos. Unas líneas que pronto se han viralizado.

Este emprendedor y conferenciante profesional de San Francisco ha conseguido con el mensaje de amor dedicado a su mujer, Sarah, conquistar a las redes sociales.

"Entonces, cuando me convertí en un hombre y comencé a educarme sobre temas como el feminismo y cómo los medios marginalizan a las mujeres al retratar un estándar de belleza muy estrecho y muy específico (alto y delgado), me di cuenta de cuántos hombres han comprado esa mentira", continua. "Chicas, no se engañen pensando que tienen que adaptarse a un cierto molde para ser amadas y apreciadas. Hay un tipo por ahí que te va a querer exactamente como eres, alguien que te va a amar como yo amo a mi Sarah", concluyó.