La graciosa imagen de un tiburón que esconde una gran historia

  • La foto ha sido tomada por un surfista que perdió la pierna por el ataque de un escualo

Mike Coots es fotógrafo de varias asociaciones en defensa de los tiburones y un firme defensor de ellos. Detrás de una de las fotos más vistas estos últimos días se esconde su historia.

Una historia de superación. Se trata de una fotografía realizada por Coots cuando estaba buceando y divisando escualos con su novia. Hasta aquí todo normal. Pero Coots ama los tiburones desde que en 1997 cuando surfeaba en Hawái perdiera la pierna a causa de un mordisco.

Aunque la imagen ha recorrido el mundo porque parece un tiburón "pisando una pieza de lego" -como tuiteo Robert Petersen, un joven estadounidense-.

