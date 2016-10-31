La graciosa imagen de un tiburón que esconde una gran historia

Mike Coots es fotógrafo de varias asociaciones en defensa de los tiburones y un firme defensor de ellos. Detrás de una de las fotos más vistas estos últimos días se esconde su historia.
Una historia de superación. Se trata de una fotografía realizada por Coots cuando estaba buceando y divisando escualos con su novia. Hasta aquí todo normal. Pero Coots ama los tiburones desde que en 1997 cuando surfeaba en Hawái perdiera la pierna a causa de un mordisco.
Diving with dinosaurs never gets old. I would highly recommend it as a must do. Words can't explain how incredible it is to see such magnificent fish up close. I took my gf to dive with her first White shark today, and I have a feeling she will be ear to ear smiling for weeks. Although this looks scary, not once in the water did we feel threatened. The water was unbelievably cold though, as we are off of Stewart Island, at the very bottom of New Zealand. I think any further south and we would be in Antartica. ❄️ @jillyfish831 #Shark
Aunque la imagen ha recorrido el mundo porque parece un tiburón "pisando una pieza de lego" -como tuiteo Robert Petersen, un joven estadounidense-.
Rare image of a shark stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/xkadJmPkRg— Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a) 29 de septiembre de 2016