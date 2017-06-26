Emma Watson elige un bolso valenciano

Emma Watson ha elegido un bolso valenciano para acudir a la presentación de su película 'El Círculo' en París. La actriz, que marca la diferencia con su defensa de la moda sostenible y respetuosa con el medio ambiente, ha escogido un diseño elaborado de manera artesanal en Alicante.
Feel free to check out the @the_press_tour if you're interested in information about sustainable fashion 💚💚💚 Paris photocall for the @wearethecircle, which is out in France on 12th July 🇫🇷⭕ Dress by @louisvuitton, embroidered by hand in Atelier Vermont in Paris. The silk lace was handmade in Caudry, a small French town that specialises in lace production, in an atelier that is certified by ‘Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant’, which is a recognition to reward French companies for the excellence of their traditional skills, and aims to preserve traditional savoir-faire that is in danger of disappearing. The lace is made from Oeko-Tex 100 certified materials, which means that they don’t contain toxic substances. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. @fernandojorge uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife, together with 3 of his sons. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory, and have all been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed from generation to generation. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer under the eyes. Silicone-free Bronzer by @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. For eyes, the Ecocert certified @antonymcosmetics Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used and @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the cheeks. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Crimson before @iliabeauty Arabian Knights was added.
Ha sido la propia Watson la que ha hecho mención a la empresa en sus redes sociales: "El bolso está hecho en Alicante, España, por M2Malletier. La fábrica fue inaugurada en 1981 por el diseñador de zapatos Jaime Romero y su esposa, junto con tres de sus hijos. Hoy en día 25 artesanos de la localidad de Sax trabajan en ella desde hace 15 años. Todo está hecho de manera manual siguiendo técnicas tradicionales que han ido pasando de generación en generación."