Kate Moss se desnuda para una publicación

Kate Moss ha dejado claro por qué es una de las modelos más cotizadas de la historia. A sus 43 años, la top sigue estando estupenda y así lo ha demostrado con un explosivo desnudo para la publicación W Magazine.
En su portada, la revista, además de a Moss, lleva a otras cuatro mujeres poderosas como son la cantante Jennifer Lopez, la diseñadora Donatella Versace y las actrices Jessica Chastain y Taraji P. Henson.
It's here! @Donatella_Versace, @JLo, @TarajiPHenson, @JessicaChastain and #KateMoss are our March 2017 cover stars. In light of political turmoil around the world where women's and immigrants' rights are under siege, an issue celebrating powerful women and diversity could not be more timely. In exclusive interviews, these rule-breakers reflect on how they have reached the top of their fields by transcending conventional notions of femininity; they come from diverse backgrounds but share the drive to “own” who they are. Photo by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @Edward_Enninful, creative direction by @MarcAscoli.
Ya en el interior, todas ellas cuentan con un reportaje individual. Donatella posa con un vestido de su firma; Chastain, con uno de Alexander McQueen y Taraji P. Henson, con un Lanvin. Moss, con un saco de Gucci totalmente abierto, es la única que decide mostrar sus encantos ante el objetivo de Mert Alas y Marcus Piggott.