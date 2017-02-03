Las Provincias

Kate Moss se desnuda para una publicación

  • La modelo presume de cuerpo de infarto a sus 43 años

Kate Moss ha dejado claro por qué es una de las modelos más cotizadas de la historia. A sus 43 años, la top sigue estando estupenda y así lo ha demostrado con un explosivo desnudo para la publicación W Magazine.

En su portada, la revista, además de a Moss, lleva a otras cuatro mujeres poderosas como son la cantante Jennifer Lopez, la diseñadora Donatella Versace y las actrices Jessica Chastain y Taraji P. Henson.

Ya en el interior, todas ellas cuentan con un reportaje individual. Donatella posa con un vestido de su firma; Chastain, con uno de Alexander McQueen y Taraji P. Henson, con un Lanvin. Moss, con un saco de Gucci totalmente abierto, es la única que decide mostrar sus encantos ante el objetivo de Mert Alas y Marcus Piggott.

