Las Palmas - Huesca. Ver en directo el partido de Copa del Rey online y por televisión

Horario y televisión en directo de los partidos de la Copa del Rey de fútbol 2016-2017. / LP

  • Horario y TV del partido de vuelta de los dieciseisavos de final (1/16), cuarta ronda de la Copa 2016-2017

El partido Las Palmas - Huesca se disputa el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016 a las 21:00 horas (horario peninsular español). El partido de ida de esta eliminatoria de los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa del Rey se puede ver en directo por televisión a través de beIN Sports / beIN LaLiga en Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Telecable, Orange TV (ver en Yomvi - Movistar Plus) y seguir en vivo online en lasprovincias.es. Sigue aquí el Villarreal CF - Toledo: minuto a minuto: estadísticas y goles o pinchando en la pestaña de encima del titular.

Martes 20 de diciembre:

19:00 h: Villarreal CF - Toledo. beIN Sports / LaLiga

20:00 h: R. Sociedad - Valladolid. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Atlético de Madrid - Guijuelo. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Málaga - Córdoba. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Las Palmas - Huesca. beIN Sports / LaLiga

Miércoles 21 de diciembre:

19:00 h: Eibar - Sporting. beIN Sports / LaLiga

19:00 h: Sevilla - Formentera. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Deportivo - Real Betis. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Valencia - Leganés. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Osasuna - Granada. beIN Sports / LaLiga

22:00 h: Barcelona - Hércules. GOL

Jueves 22 de diciembre:

20:00 h: Celta - UCAM Murcia. beIN Sports / LaLiga

20:00 h: Alavés - Nástic. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Espanyol - Alcorcón. beIN Sports / LaLiga

21:00 h: Athletic Club - Racing. beIN Sports / LaLiga

