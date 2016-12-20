Deportivo - Betis. Ver en directo el partido de Copa del Rey online y por televisión

El partido Deportivo - Real Betis se disputa el miércoles 21 de diciembre de 2016 a las 21:00 horas (horario peninsular español). El partido de ida de esta eliminatoria de los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa del Rey se puede ver en directo por televisión a través de beIN Sports / beIN LaLiga en Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Telecable, Orange TV (ver en Yomvi - Movistar Plus) y seguir en vivo online en lasprovincias.es. Sigue aquí el Villarreal CF - Toledo: minuto a minuto: estadísticas y goles o pinchando en la pestaña de encima del titular.
Martes 20 de diciembre:
19:00 h: Villarreal CF - Toledo. beIN Sports / LaLiga
20:00 h: R. Sociedad - Valladolid. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Atlético de Madrid - Guijuelo. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Málaga - Córdoba. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Las Palmas - Huesca. beIN Sports / LaLiga
Miércoles 21 de diciembre:
19:00 h: Eibar - Sporting. beIN Sports / LaLiga
19:00 h: Sevilla - Formentera. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Deportivo - Real Betis. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Valencia - Leganés. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Osasuna - Granada. beIN Sports / LaLiga
22:00 h: Barcelona - Hércules. GOL
Jueves 22 de diciembre:
20:00 h: Celta - UCAM Murcia. beIN Sports / LaLiga
20:00 h: Alavés - Nástic. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Espanyol - Alcorcón. beIN Sports / LaLiga
21:00 h: Athletic Club - Racing. beIN Sports / LaLiga
