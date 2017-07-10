Steve-O ('Jackass'), en el hospital tras quemarse la piel con un bidón de gasolina

«Podría haber sido mucho peor, pero ha sido impresionante», ha contado en sus redes sociales uno de los protagonistas de la serie de MTV

Steve-O, uno de los protagonistas de 'Jackass', serie de MTV en la que sus miembros llevan a cabo pruebas bastante arriesgadas, ha acabado ingresado en el hospital tras quemarse la piel, de manera intencionada, con un bidón de gasolina.

El popular rostro de la cadena americana ha compartido con sus seguidores en las redes sociales las quemaduras que le ha producido su peligrosa acción:

"Podría haber sido mucho peor, pero ha sido impresionante" o "Mi nuevo programa llegará realmente al siguiente nivel de locura", han sido algunas de las frases que ha escrito junto a las imágenes.

