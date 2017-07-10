Steve-O ('Jackass'), en el hospital tras quemarse la piel con un bidón de gasolina

Steve-O, uno de los protagonistas de 'Jackass', serie de MTV en la que sus miembros llevan a cabo pruebas bastante arriesgadas, ha acabado ingresado en el hospital tras quemarse la piel, de manera intencionada, con un bidón de gasolina.
The pain only increased for the five days since I got burned, so I went to the hospital asking for a numbing burn cream. When they saw my burns they said I needed surgery, so that just happened. This whole experience is great for two reasons-- my new comedy special is truly the next level of crazy and awesome, and I finally have an answer for the one question I've been asked BY FAR the most: "which stunt hurt the most?" The answer-- "Fire Angels in my living room at my house". I can't wait for you to see how insane and hilarious the five different pyro stunts in my living were! Thank you all for the love and support!
El popular rostro de la cadena americana ha compartido con sus seguidores en las redes sociales las quemaduras que le ha producido su peligrosa acción:
"Podría haber sido mucho peor, pero ha sido impresionante" o "Mi nuevo programa llegará realmente al siguiente nivel de locura", han sido algunas de las frases que ha escrito junto a las imágenes.