Conoce dónde están todos los radares en la provincia de Valencia

La Dirección General de Tráfico publica en su página web la ubicación de todos los radares, tanto fijos como móviles, en cada provincia de España. Según los datos desprendidos en la búsqueda en la web, en la provincia de Valencia se encuentran 56 controles de velocidad. Entre los radares en Valencia se encuentra que la A-7 es la vía con mayor número de controles de velocidad, seguida de la CV-60 entre Olleria y Gandia-Oliva con 5 radares.
Los datos ofrecidos por DGT muestran la vía, el tipo de radar, el punto kilométrico en el que se encuentran y el sentido de la vía.
Estos son todos los radares en la provincia de Valencia
A-3 - Radar Fijo - 247.571 - Sentido Decreciente
A-3 - Radar Fijo - 292.130 - Sentido Creciente
A-3 - Radar Fijo - 314.878 - Sentido Creciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 326.403 - Sentido Creciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 337.389 - Sentido Creciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 337.450 - Sentido Decreciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 344.637 - Sentido Decreciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 349.655 - Sentido Creciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 352.030 - Sentido Decreciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 407.750 - Sentido Decreciente
A-35 - Radar Fijo - 43.302 - Sentido Creciente
AP-7 - Radar Fijo- 478.100 - Sentido Creciente
CV-35 - Radar Fijo - 7.600 - Sentido Creciente
CV-35 - Radar Fijo - 12.950 - Sentido Decreciente
CV-40 - Radar Móvil - 0.690 - 11.03 - Sentido Ambos
CV-40 - Radar Móvil - 11.000 - 24.22 - Sentido Ambos
CV-42 - Radar Móvil - 17.500 - 22.0 - Sentido Ambos
CV-50 - Radar Fijo - 14.765 - Sentido Creciente
CV-60 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 7.06 - Sentido Ambos
CV-60 - Radar Móvil - 7.060 - 9.32 - Sentido Ambos
CV-60 - Radar Fijo - 8.165 - Sentido Decreciente
CV-60 - Radar Móvil - 9.320 - 22.98 - Sentido Ambos
CV-60 - Radar Móvil - 22.980 - 34.88 - Sentido Ambos
CV-81 - Radar Fijo - 6.350 - Sentido Creciente
CV-310 - Radar Fijo - 13.100 - Sentido Creciente
CV-315 - Radar Móvil - 12.970 - 17.92 - Sentido Ambos
CV-339 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 14.36 - Sentido Ambos
CV-345 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 9.68 - Sentido Ambos
CV-370 - Radar Móvil - 13.440 - 28.51 - Sentido Ambos
CV-390 - Radar Móvil - 39.560 - 46.08 - Sentido Ambos
CV-405 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 10.15 - Sentido Ambos
CV-415 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 9.38 - Sentido Ambos
CV-415 - Radar Móvil - 9.580 - 13.32 - Sentido Ambos
CV-415 - Radar Móvil - 13.660 - 21.41 - Sentido Ambos
CV-470 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 6.02 - Sentido Ambos
CV-470 - Radar Móvil - 6.020 - 21.2 - Sentido Ambos
CV-500 - Radar Móvil - 21.340 - 29.01 - Sentido Ambos
CV-510 - Radar Móvil - 2.450 - 6.26 - Sentido Ambos
CV-545 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 2.07 - Sentido Ambos
CV-590 - Radar Móvil - 52.270 - 59.94 - Sentido Ambos
CV-610 - Radar Fijo - 1.360 - Sentido Creciente
CV-660 - Radar Móvil - 8.240 - 26.61 - Sentido Ambos
CV-715 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 4.9 - Sentido Ambos
N-III - Radar Móvil - 235.670 - 239.7 - Sentido Ambos
N-III - Radar Móvil - 239.700 - 263.53 - Sentido Ambos
N-322 - Radar Móvil - 425.590 - 453.9 - Sentido Ambos
N-330 - Radar Móvil - 99.050 - 130.1 - Sentido Ambos
N-330 - Radar Móvil - 132.750 - 170.3 - Sentido Ambos
N-330 - Radar Móvil - 187.560 - 215.62 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 204.540 - 226.12 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 228.980 - 251.09 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 232.202 - Sentido Creciente
N-340 - Radar Móvil - 817.980 - 826.41 - Sentido Ambos
N-344 - Radar Fijo - 126.600 - Sentido Creciente
V-30 - Radar Fijo - 8.772 - Sentido Decreciente
V-31 - Radar Fijo - 5.250 - Sentido Creciente