Consulta los días festivos de cada municipio de Valencia

  • Cada localidad tiene a su disposición dos días de fiestas locales

  • REDACCIÓN | VALENCIA

De los 16 días festivos que se contemplan al anualmente en España, cada municipio tiene la elección de dos de ellos En el calendario laboral 2017 ya se contemplan 12 festivos nacionales, dos autonómicos y dos locales. Consulta aquí los días festivos que ha elegido cada municipio de la provincia de Valencia.

El 6 de enero, 13, 14 y 17 de abril, 1 de mayo, 15 de agosto, 9 y 12 de octubre, 1 de noviembre y 6, 8 y 25 de diciembre son los días festivos en la Comunitat Valenciana en 2017. A estos días hay que añadir los elegidos por cada municipio como fiestas locales que puedes consultar en la siguiente lista:

ADEMUZ. 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/agosto Festividad de la Asunción de la Virgen

ADOR. 23/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Deu del Loreto – 24/agosto Festivitat del Santíssim Crist de L’Empar

AGULLENT. 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent – 25/abril Dia de les ambaixades

AIELO DE MALFERIT. 24/abril Sant Vicent – 07/agosto Sant Engraci

AIELO DE RUGAT. 24/abril San Vicente – 26/diciembre San Esteban

ALAQUÀS 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de L’ Olivar

ALBAIDA 21/julio Fira de Sant Jaume – 07/oct Verge del Remei

ALBAL 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 28/julio Celebración de la festividad de Santa Ana

ALBALAT DE LA RIBERA. 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/diciembre Segundo día de navidad

ALBALAT DELS SORELLS. 30/julio Fiesta de los Santos de la Piedra – 02/septiembre Fiesta del Santísimo Cristo

ALBALAT DELS TARONGERS. 24/abril San Vicente – 16/agosto San Roque

ALBERIC 10/abril Festa Local – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer

ALBORACHE 25/julio San Jaime – 26/julio Santa Ana

ALBORAYA 24/abril – 10/julioDía de San Vicente Ferrer / Día de San Cristóbal

ALBUIXECH 24/abril – 31/agostoFestividad de San Vicente / Festividad de San Ramón

ALCÀNTERA DE XÚQUER. 31/agosto Festes Patronals – 01/septiembre Festes Patronals

ALCÀSSER. 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 21/agosto Festivitat del Santíssim Crist de la Fe

ALCUBLAS. 13/enero Fiesta local – 13/octubre Fiesta local

L'ALCÚDIA. 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de l’Oreto – 30/noviembre Sant Andreu Apòstol

L'ALCÚDIA DE CRESPINS 09//junio Festividad de Sant Onofre – 04/septiembre Festividad del Santísimo Cristo y La Divina Aurora

ALDAIA 17/marzo Fiesta local – 24/abril Fiesta local

ALFAFAR 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Mare de Déu del Do

ALFARA DE LA BARONIA 07/septiembre – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de los Afligidos

ALFARA DEL PATRIARCA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 24/agosto San Bartolomé

ALFARP 12/julio Fiesta local 25/julio Fiesta local

ALFARRASÍ 18/agosto Fiesta local – 21/agosto Fiesta local

ALFAUIR 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 06/octubre Nuestra Señora del Rosario

ALGAR DEL PALANCIA 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent – 22/septiembre Día de Sant Pere Nolasc

ALGEMESÍ 12//junio Sant Onofre – 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de la Salut

ALGIMIA DE ALFARA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 07/agosto Santa Úrsula

ALGINET 20/marzo Segundo día de San José – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente

ALMÀSSERA 24/abril Festividad San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Festividad del Santíssim Crist de la Fe y de la Providencia

ALMISERÀ 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local

ALMOINES 31/agosto Festes Majors – 01/septiembre Festes Majors

ALMUSSAFES 13/julio Festivitat de Sant Bertomeu – 14/julio Festivitat de la Santíssima Creu

ALPUENTE 03/febrero Fiesta local – 18/mayo Fiesta local

L' ALQUERIA DE LA COMTESSA 29/junio Festivitat de Sant Pere – 30/junio Festivitat del Cristo

ALZIRA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer - 24/julio San Bernat

ANDILLA 21/enero Festividad de Santa Inés – 24/agosto Festividad de San Bartolomé

ANNA 07/agosto Fiesta local – 29/septiembre Fiesta local

ANTELLA 07/agosto Cristo de la Agonía – 07/diciembre Cristo de la Agonía

ARAS DE LOS OLMOS 25/abril San Marcos – 24/noviembre Santa Catalina

ATZENETA D’ALBAIDA 21/septiembre Fiesta local – 22/septiembre Fiesta local

AYORA 09/enero Fiesta del Ángel (2.º lunes de enero) / – 30/noviembre Fiesta de San Andrés

LA BARRACA DE AIGÜES VIVES 24/abril Segon dilluns de Pascua – 12/septiembre Festivitat de la Patrona M.ª d’Aigües Vives

BARX 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 18/agosto Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel

BARXETA 27/julio Primer día de Festa local – 28/julio Segon día de Festa Local

BELGIDA 24/febrero Festividad de San Ramón Nonato – 10/agosto Festividad de San Llorens

BELLREGUARD 21/septiembre Festa de Sant Miquel – 22/septiembre Festa del Santíssim Crist de la Misericordia

BELLÚS 26/julio – 11/septiembre Festividad de Santa Ana / Festividad de Santos de la Piedra

BENAGÉBER 17/enero San Anton – 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador

BENAGUASIL 17/marzo Fiestas de Fallas – 08/septiembre Verge de Montiel

BENAVITES 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/junio Santa Paula

BENEIXIDA 22/febrero Festivitat Commemorativa trasllat del poble de Beneixida – 25/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de l’ Assumpció i Crist de la Salut de Beneixida

BENETÚSSER 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 26/junio Festa Local

BENIARJÓ 25/abril Festa local – 15/septiembre Festa local

BENIATJAR 24/agosto Festividad de San Roque – 25/agosto Festividad de la Asunción y de la Divina Aurora

BENICOLET 24/junio Fiesta local – 08/agosto Fiesta local

BENICULL DE XUQUER 25/agosto Festa de la Beata Inés – 13/octubre Festa de la Segregació

BENIFAIÓ 22/agosto Santa Barbara – 23/agosto Divina Aurora

BENIFAIRÓ DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 03/agosto Festivitat de Sant Benet

BENIFAIRÒ DE LES VALLS 24/abril San Vicent Ferrer Pujà de la Verge

BENIFLÀ 24/abril San Vicente – 21/julio Día de San Jaime

BENIGÀNIM 21/enero Festivitat de la Beata Inés – 28/agosto Festes Patronals

BENIMODO 23/agosto Festividad de Sant Felip – 24/agosto Festividad de Sant Bernat

BENIMUSLEM 24/abril Fiesta de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/agosto Fiesta de la Purísima Concepción

BENIPARRELL 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 17/julio Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen

BENIRREDRÀ 10/agosto Sant Llorenç – 02/octubre Fiesta local

BENISANÓ 07/septiembre Vespra de la Verge – 08/septiembre Verge del Fonament

BENISSODA 14/agosto Fiesta local – 16/agosto Fiesta local

BENISSUERA 13/enero Festividad de Sant Antoni – 08/septiembre Fiestas Patronales Medalla Milagrosa y Santissim Crist de l’Amparo

BÉTERA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 16/agosto San Roque

BICORP 28/abril Festividad de la Santa Cruz – 16/agosto Festividad de San Roque

BOCAIRENT 06/febrero Festividad de «Moros i Cristians» – 07/febrero Festividad de «Sant Crist»

BOLBAITE 25/abril Festividad del Cristo del Amparo – 26/abril Festividad de San Isidro Labrador

BONREPÒS I MIRAMBELL 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 13/octubre Día de Acción de Gracias

BUFALI 27/enero Foguera de Sant Antoni – 24/abril dilluns de Sant Vicent

BUGARRA 20/abril Jueves de toros – 21/abril Viernes de toros

BUÑOL 30/agosto Festividad de «La Tomatina» – 31/agosto Festividad de «San Luis»

BURJASSOT 16/agosto Festividad de San roc – 30/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de la Cabeza

CALLES 20/marzo Fallas – 07/diciembre Fiesta de la Inmaculada Concepción

CAMPORROBLES 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador – 18/agosto Fiestas de Verano

CANALS 17/enero Sant Antoni – 15/septiembre Fira de setembre

CANET D’EN BERENGUER 29/junio San Pedro – 08/septiembre Virgen contra las Fiebres

CARCAIXENT 24/abril Dilluns de la Segona pasqua (Sant Vicent Ferrer) – 16/octubre Día de la Mare de Déu d’Aigües Vives

CÀRCER 14/septiembre Sant Isidre Llaurador – 15/septiembre Mare de Due de la Divina Gracia

CARLET 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vecent Ferrer – 08/septiembre Divendres de les Festes Locals

CARRÍCOLA 28/febrero Festa de la Cassoleta – 08/mayo Fiesta de la aparición de San Miguel

CASAS ALTAS 15/mayo Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 12/junio Festividad de la Santísima Trinidad

CASAS BAJAS 17/enero San Antón – 15/mayo San Isidro

CASINOS 17/agosto Festividad de Santa Bárbara – 18/agosto Festividad del Cristo de la Paz

CASTELLÓ DE RUGAT 24/abril Sant Vicent – 07/diciembre Festa Local

CASTELLONET DE LA CONQUESTA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 21/julio Fiestas patronales en honor a Santiago Apóstol

CASTIELFABIB 10/febrero San Guillermo – 08/septiembre Virgen de Gracia

CATADAU 29/junio Festividad de Sant Pere – 12/julio Festividad de la Sangre

CATARROJA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 29/septiembre Sant Miquel

CAUDETE DE LAS FUENTES 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 13/junio San Antonio de Padua

CERDÀ 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente Ferrer

CHELLA 02/febrero Festividad de la Candelaria – 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas

CHELVA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 25/agosto Fiesta mayor de las Patronales

CHERA 17/enero Día de San Antonio – 02/agosto Día de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles

CHESTE 17/marzo Virgen de la Soledad – 18/octubre San Lucas Evangelista

CHIVA 17/agosto El Torico de la Cuerda de Chiva – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen del Castillo

CHULILLA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 04/diciembre Santa Bárbara

COFRENTES 16/enero San Antón – 14/agosto Asunción de la Virgen

CORBERA 24/abril Festa de Sant Vicent de Pascua – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Verge del Castell

CORTES DE PALLÁS 17/marzo Fiesta local – 14/agosto Fiesta local

COTES 28/septiembre Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel

CULLERA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/abril Fiestas Mayores.

DAIMÚS 29/junio Fiesta local – 30/junio Fiesta Fiesta local

DOMEÑO 02/mayo Fiesta de Santa Catalina – 03/mayo Fiesta Día de la Santa Cruz

DOS AGUAS 18/enero Festividad de San Antón – 07/octubre Festividad de la Virgen del Rosario

L' ELIANA 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente – 17/julio Festividad Cristo del Consuelo

EMPERADOR 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 04/septiembre Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Misericordia

ENGUERA 28/septiembre Festividad Local – 29/septiembre Festividad Local

L' ÈNOVA 24/abril San Vicent – 28/julio Festa Local

ESTIVELLA 03/febrero Festivitat de San Blai – 24/abril Festivitat de San Vicent

ESTUBENY 25/agosto Festividad del Cristo de la Buena Dicha – 28/agosto Festividad de San Onofre

FAURA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 21/agosto Festivitat de la Pujà de Santa Bàrbara

FAVARA 20/marzo Fiestas Local – 14/agosto Fiesta local

FOIOS 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 17/agosto Festividad de la Virgen de Patrocinio

LA FONT D’EN CARRÓS 24/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Deu del Remei – 25/agosto Stmo. Crist de l’Empar

LA FONT DE LA FIGUERA 08/septiembre Nativitat de Nostra Senyora – 07/diciembre Festa Local

FONTANARS DELS ALFORINS 24/abril Festivitat de «Sant Vicent» – 04/septiembre Festivitat patronal de «La Verge del Rosari»

FORTALENY 17/enero Festividad de San Antonio Abad – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer

FUENTERROBLES 03/febrero Virgen de las Candelas – 24/agosto Fiestas de Verano

GANDIA 24/abril Cel·lebració de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 02/octubre San Francesc de Borja – Fira de Gandia

GÀTOVA 24/abril Día de San Vicente – 22/septiembre Fiestas de la Merced

GAVARDA 24/abril Sant Vicent – 25/abril Día del gos

GENOVÉS 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 17/mayo Festivitat de Sant Pascual Bailón

GESTALGAR 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente

GILET 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Virgen de la Estrella

GODELLA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 24/agosto San Bartolomé

GODELLETA 29/junio Festividad de San Pedro – 06/octubre Festividad de San Bruno de Colonia

LA GRANJA DE LA COSTERA 10/agosto La Promesa – 04/octubre San Francesc

GUADASSÉQUIES 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre 2.º día de Navidad

GUADASSUAR 23/enero Festivitat de l’Aurora – 07/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de la Misericòrdia

GUARDAMAR DE LA SAFOR 02/enero Festa Local – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer

HIGUERUELAS 14/septiembre Fiesta local – 15/septiembre Fiesta local

JALANCE 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel

JARAFUEL 25/agosto Feria de verano – 24/noviembre Fiestas patronales

LORIGUILLA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/junio Celebraciones San Juan Bautista

LOSA DEL OBISPO 20/enero San Sebastián Mártir -13/octubre Virgen del Pilar

LLANERA DE RANES 03/marzo Porrat de Torrent – 01/septiembre Divina Aurora

LLAURÍ 03/febrero Sant Blai – 10/agosto Sant Llorenç

LLIRIA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel

LLOCNOU D’EN FENOLLET 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local

LLOCNOU DE LA CORONA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de Nuestra Señora de la Virgen del Don

LLOCNOU DE SANT JERONI 24/abril Fiesta local – 14/agosto Fiesta local

LLOMBAI 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 12/julio Día de la Sang

LLOSA DE RANES 28/agosto Mare de Deu del Naixement – 29/agosto Santíssim Crist del Miracle

LLUTXENT 02/mayo Festa de la Divina Aurora – 03/mayo Dia Homenatge als Jubilats

MACASTRE 17/marzo Fallas – 24/abril San Vicente

MANISES 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 19/julio festividad de las Santas Justa y Rufina

MANUEL 02/febrero Festividad de La Candelaria – 01/septiembre Festividad de San Isidro Labrador

MARENY DE BARRAQUETES 18/abril 3er día de Pascua – 24/abril San Vicente

MARINES 24/abril Celebración Pascua, San Vicente Ferrer – 07/agosto Fiesta del santísimo Cristo de las Mercedes

MASSALAVÉS 24/agosto Festivitat Verge dels Desamparats – 25/agosto Festivitat de San Miquel i Santa María Magdalena

MASSALFASSAR 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 10/agosto San Lorenzo Mártir, patrón de Massalfasar

MASSAMAGRELL 25/septiembre Virgen del Rosario – 28/septiembre San Juan Apóstol

MASSANASSA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 24/junio Festividad de San Joan

MELIANA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 14/septiembre Crist de la Providència

MILLARES 03/febrero San Blas – 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer

MIRAMAR 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 10/agosto Sant Andreu

MISLATA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Ntra. Sra. de los Ángeles

MOIXENT 24/abril Sant Vicent – 29/junio Sant Pere

MONCADA 11/septiembre Fiesta local – 04/diciembre Festividad de Santa Bárbara

MONTSERRAT 24/abrilSant Vicent Ferrer – 16/agosto San Roc

MONTAVERNER 24/abril Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local

MONTESA 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicent – 04/septiembre Festividad de La Maredeueta

MONTICHELVO 08/mayo Fiesta local – 09/mayo Fiesta local

MONTROY 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 25/agosto Festividad del Divino Niño

MUSEROS 24abr Fiesta local – 16/agosto Fiesta local

NÁQUERA 03/octubre Nostra Senyora de l’Encarnació – 04/octubre Sant Francesc d’Assis

NAVARRÉS 10/octubre Fiesta local – 11/octubre Fiesta local

NOVETLÈ 28/agosto Día de la Mare de Déu del Roser – 30/agosto Día del Crist

OLIVA 21/julio Festes de Moros i Cristians – 08/septiembre Verge del Rebollet

L' OLLERIA 04/septiembre Festes locals de Moros i Cristians – 05/septiembre Feste Local Patronal

OLOCAU 16/agosto Festividad de San Roque – 07/octubre Festividad de la Virgen del Rosario

ONTINYENT 28/agosto Dilluns de Festes de Moros i Cristians – 20/noviembre Dilluns de Fira

OTOS 24/abril Día de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre Segon Día de Nadal

PAIPORTA 24/abril Fiesta de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 16/agosto Fiesta de San Roque

PALMA DE GANDIA 30/agosto Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel – 31/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Salud

PALMERA 22/junio Día de la Puríssima Concepció – 23/junio Dia de la Mare de Déu del Carmen

EL PALOMAR 24/abril Dilluns de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre Dimarts Segon día de Nadal

PATERNA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Fe

PEDRALBA 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 18/enero San Antonio Abad

EL PERELLÓ 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 05/diciembre Festividad de la constitución de la Entidad Local de El Perelló

PETRÉS 25/julio Festivitat de Sant Jaume – 28/agosto Festivitat Niño Jesús de Praga

PICANYA 12/julio Festa de La Sang – 08/septiembre Festa de la Mare de Déu del Montserrat

PICASSENT 10/julio Festivitat de Sant Cristòfor – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de Vallivana

PILES 24/mayo Fiesta local – 04/diciembre Fiesta local

PINET 10/julio San Cristobal – 07/diciembre San Ambrosio

LA POBLA DE FARNALS 7/septiembre San José – 8/septiembre San Félix

LA POBLA DE VALLBONA 20/enero Patró Sant Sebastià / – 07/octubre Patrona Verge del Rosari

LA POBLA DEL DUC 11/enero Fiesta local – 03/febrero Fiesta local

LA POBLA LLARGA 29/junio Sant Pere – 14/octubre Sant Calixt

POLINYÀ DE XÚQUER 20/enero Festivitat de Sant Sebastià – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent

POTRIES 03/febrero Festivitat de Sant Blai – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent

PUÇOL 24/junio Festivitat de Sant Joan – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Patrona de Puçol

PUEBLA DE SAN MIGUEL 29/septiembre San Miguel – 07/diciembre Fiesta local

EL PUIG DE SANTA MARIA 16/agosto Festividad de Sant Roc – 04/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen

QUART DE LES VALLS 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 18/septiembre Cristo de la Agonía de Quart de les Valls

QUART DE POBLET 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 04/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de la Luz

QUARTELL 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente Ferrer – 26/diciembre Segundo día de navidad

QUATRETONDA 03/julio Festes de Sant Pere – 04/septiembre Festes Patronals

QUESA 02/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Salud – 04/agosto Festividad de la Santa Cruz

RAFELBUNYOL 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 05/septiembre Festivitat de la Mare de Déu del Miracle

RAFELCOFER 06/julio Festa de Moros i Cristians – 07/julio Festa de la Mare de Déu del Carme

RAFELGUARAF 04/agosto Festes Patronals – 07/agosto Festes Patronals

RÀFOL DE SALEM 24/abril Festividad de «Sant Vicent» – 21/septiembre Festividad de «El diví Salvador»

EL REAL DE GANDIA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 04/agosto Festivitat de la Divina Aurora

REAL 06/julio Fiesta local – 07/julio Fiesta local

REQUENA 07/abril Festividad de Viernes de Dolores – 24/abril Festividad de Lunes de Pascua de San Vicente

RIBA-ROJA DE TÚRIA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 14/septiembre Stmo. Cristo Afligidos

RIOLA 24/abril Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre 2.º día de nadal

ROCAFORT 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 29/agosto Santísimo Cristo de la Providencia

ROTGLÀ I CORBERÀ 07/septiembre Fiestas patronales – 08/septiembre Fiestas patronales

RÓTOVA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/septiembre Festividad de San Bartolomé

RUGAT 24/abril San Vicent – 26/diciembre San Esteban

SAGUNT 17/marzo Fallas – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer

SALEM 07/julio Festas de Moros i Cristians – 11/septiembre Festes patronals

SAN ANTONIO DE BENAGÉBER 17/marzo Fallas – 16/agosto San Roque

SANT JOANET 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 23/junio Festivitat del santíssim Crist

SEDAVÍ 24/abril S. Vicente Ferrer – 15/septiembre Fiesta local

SEGART 31/julio Festividad del Santísimo Ecce Homo – 01/agosto Festividad de la Santa Creu

SELLENT 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local

SEMPERE 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 20/octubre Festividad del Cristo de la Gracia

SENYERA 26/julio Festa de Santa Ana – 21/agosto Crist de la Bona Mort

SERRA 01/agosto San josé – 02/agosto Nuestra Señora de los Angeles

SIETE AGUAS 03/febrero San Blas – 24/junio San Juan

SILLA 17/marzo Festa Local – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer

SIMAT DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 26/julio Festivitat de Santa Anna

SINARCAS 15/mayo San Isidro – 25/agosto Fiestas verano

SOLLANA 24/abril Festivitat Sant Vicent Ferrer – 10/agosto Festivitat Santíssim Crist de la Pietat

SOT DE CHERA 20/enero Festividad de San Sebastián – 16/agosto Festivitat de Sant Roque

SUECA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de Sales

SUMACÀRCER 01/septiembre Fiesta local – 04/septiembre Fiesta local

TAVERNES BLANQUES 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 22/agosto Festividad de San Roque

TAVERNES DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 15/septiembre Festes del poble

TERESA DE COFRENTES 03/febrero Fiesta de San Blas – 14/agosto Fiesta de la Virgen de la Asunción

TERRATEIG 24/abril Fiestas patronales San Vicente Ferrer – 25/abril Fiestas patronales San Vicente Ferrer

TITAGUAS 31/agostos Fiesta de Jesús el Nazareno – 01/septiembre Fiesta de la Virgen del Remedio

TORREBAJA 24/abril San Vicente – 21/agosto Fiestas de la localidad en honor a San Roque

TORRELLA 19/junio Corpus Christi – 02/agosto Mare de Déu dels Àngels

TORRENT 03/febrero Sant Blai – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer

TORRES-TORRES 07/septiembre Fiesta local – 08/septiembre Fiesta local

TOUS 29/septiembre Fiestas Patronales en honor a San Miguel Arcángel – 02/octubre Fiestas Patronales en honor a San Miguel Arcángel

TUÉJAR 13/noviembre Fiesta local – 07/diciembre Fiesta local

TURÍS 24/abril San Vicente – 25/julio San Jaime

UTIEL 24/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Patrona de Utiel, Santísima Virgen del Remedio

VALENCIA 17/marzo Celebración de la festa de les Falles – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer, patró de la Comunitat Valenciana

VALLADA 24/abril Festa de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 15/septiembre Festa de Moros i Cristians

VALLANCA 16/enero San Antón – 16/agosto San Roque

VALLÉS 22/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista – 23/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista

VENTA DEL MORO 15/mayo Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 11/diciembre Festividad de Nuestra Señora de Loreto

VILAMARXANT 29/agosto Fiesta local – 30/agosto Fiesta local

VILLALONGA 24/abril Festividad de «Sant Vicent Ferrer» – 17/agosto Festividad de la «Mare de Déu de la Font»

VILLANUEVA DE CASTELLÓN 29/agosto Fiesta local – 13/diciembre Fira Santa Llúcia

VILLAR DEL ARZOBISPO 24/enero Virgen de la Paz – 16/agosto San Roque

VILLAGORDO DEL CABRIEL 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador – 16/agosto San Roque

VINALESA 13/octubre Santa Bárbara – 07/diciembre Fiesta local

XÀTIVA 01/agosto Festivitat de Sant Feliu – 05/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de la Seu

XERACO 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 04/agosto Festivitat de Sant isidre

XERESA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 13/junio Festivitat de Sant Antoni de Pàdua

XIRIVELLA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de laSalud

YÁTOVA 17/marzo San José – 21/agosto Virgen del Rosario

LA YESA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 17/julio Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen

ZARRA 20/enero San Antón – 28/julio Santa Ana

