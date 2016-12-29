Consulta los días festivos de cada municipio de Valencia

De los 16 días festivos que se contemplan al anualmente en España, cada municipio tiene la elección de dos de ellos En el calendario laboral 2017 ya se contemplan 12 festivos nacionales, dos autonómicos y dos locales. Consulta aquí los días festivos que ha elegido cada municipio de la provincia de Valencia.
El 6 de enero, 13, 14 y 17 de abril, 1 de mayo, 15 de agosto, 9 y 12 de octubre, 1 de noviembre y 6, 8 y 25 de diciembre son los días festivos en la Comunitat Valenciana en 2017. A estos días hay que añadir los elegidos por cada municipio como fiestas locales que puedes consultar en la siguiente lista:
ADEMUZ. 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/agosto Festividad de la Asunción de la Virgen
ADOR. 23/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Deu del Loreto – 24/agosto Festivitat del Santíssim Crist de L’Empar
AGULLENT. 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent – 25/abril Dia de les ambaixades
AIELO DE MALFERIT. 24/abril Sant Vicent – 07/agosto Sant Engraci
AIELO DE RUGAT. 24/abril San Vicente – 26/diciembre San Esteban
ALAQUÀS 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de L’ Olivar
ALBAIDA 21/julio Fira de Sant Jaume – 07/oct Verge del Remei
ALBAL 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 28/julio Celebración de la festividad de Santa Ana
ALBALAT DE LA RIBERA. 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/diciembre Segundo día de navidad
ALBALAT DELS SORELLS. 30/julio Fiesta de los Santos de la Piedra – 02/septiembre Fiesta del Santísimo Cristo
ALBALAT DELS TARONGERS. 24/abril San Vicente – 16/agosto San Roque
ALBERIC 10/abril Festa Local – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer
ALBORACHE 25/julio San Jaime – 26/julio Santa Ana
ALBORAYA 24/abril – 10/julioDía de San Vicente Ferrer / Día de San Cristóbal
ALBUIXECH 24/abril – 31/agostoFestividad de San Vicente / Festividad de San Ramón
ALCÀNTERA DE XÚQUER. 31/agosto Festes Patronals – 01/septiembre Festes Patronals
ALCÀSSER. 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 21/agosto Festivitat del Santíssim Crist de la Fe
ALCUBLAS. 13/enero Fiesta local – 13/octubre Fiesta local
L'ALCÚDIA. 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de l’Oreto – 30/noviembre Sant Andreu Apòstol
L'ALCÚDIA DE CRESPINS 09//junio Festividad de Sant Onofre – 04/septiembre Festividad del Santísimo Cristo y La Divina Aurora
ALDAIA 17/marzo Fiesta local – 24/abril Fiesta local
ALFAFAR 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Mare de Déu del Do
ALFARA DE LA BARONIA 07/septiembre – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de los Afligidos
ALFARA DEL PATRIARCA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 24/agosto San Bartolomé
ALFARP 12/julio Fiesta local 25/julio Fiesta local
ALFARRASÍ 18/agosto Fiesta local – 21/agosto Fiesta local
ALFAUIR 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 06/octubre Nuestra Señora del Rosario
ALGAR DEL PALANCIA 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent – 22/septiembre Día de Sant Pere Nolasc
ALGEMESÍ 12//junio Sant Onofre – 08/septiembre Mare de Déu de la Salut
ALGIMIA DE ALFARA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 07/agosto Santa Úrsula
ALGINET 20/marzo Segundo día de San José – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente
ALMÀSSERA 24/abril Festividad San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Festividad del Santíssim Crist de la Fe y de la Providencia
ALMISERÀ 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local
ALMOINES 31/agosto Festes Majors – 01/septiembre Festes Majors
ALMUSSAFES 13/julio Festivitat de Sant Bertomeu – 14/julio Festivitat de la Santíssima Creu
ALPUENTE 03/febrero Fiesta local – 18/mayo Fiesta local
L' ALQUERIA DE LA COMTESSA 29/junio Festivitat de Sant Pere – 30/junio Festivitat del Cristo
ALZIRA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer - 24/julio San Bernat
ANDILLA 21/enero Festividad de Santa Inés – 24/agosto Festividad de San Bartolomé
ANNA 07/agosto Fiesta local – 29/septiembre Fiesta local
ANTELLA 07/agosto Cristo de la Agonía – 07/diciembre Cristo de la Agonía
ARAS DE LOS OLMOS 25/abril San Marcos – 24/noviembre Santa Catalina
ATZENETA D’ALBAIDA 21/septiembre Fiesta local – 22/septiembre Fiesta local
AYORA 09/enero Fiesta del Ángel (2.º lunes de enero) / – 30/noviembre Fiesta de San Andrés
LA BARRACA DE AIGÜES VIVES 24/abril Segon dilluns de Pascua – 12/septiembre Festivitat de la Patrona M.ª d’Aigües Vives
BARX 24/abril Dia de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 18/agosto Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel
BARXETA 27/julio Primer día de Festa local – 28/julio Segon día de Festa Local
BELGIDA 24/febrero Festividad de San Ramón Nonato – 10/agosto Festividad de San Llorens
BELLREGUARD 21/septiembre Festa de Sant Miquel – 22/septiembre Festa del Santíssim Crist de la Misericordia
BELLÚS 26/julio – 11/septiembre Festividad de Santa Ana / Festividad de Santos de la Piedra
BENAGÉBER 17/enero San Anton – 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador
BENAGUASIL 17/marzo Fiestas de Fallas – 08/septiembre Verge de Montiel
BENAVITES 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/junio Santa Paula
BENEIXIDA 22/febrero Festivitat Commemorativa trasllat del poble de Beneixida – 25/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de l’ Assumpció i Crist de la Salut de Beneixida
BENETÚSSER 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 26/junio Festa Local
BENIARJÓ 25/abril Festa local – 15/septiembre Festa local
BENIATJAR 24/agosto Festividad de San Roque – 25/agosto Festividad de la Asunción y de la Divina Aurora
BENICOLET 24/junio Fiesta local – 08/agosto Fiesta local
BENICULL DE XUQUER 25/agosto Festa de la Beata Inés – 13/octubre Festa de la Segregació
BENIFAIÓ 22/agosto Santa Barbara – 23/agosto Divina Aurora
BENIFAIRÓ DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 03/agosto Festivitat de Sant Benet
BENIFAIRÒ DE LES VALLS 24/abril San Vicent Ferrer Pujà de la Verge
BENIFLÀ 24/abril San Vicente – 21/julio Día de San Jaime
BENIGÀNIM 21/enero Festivitat de la Beata Inés – 28/agosto Festes Patronals
BENIMODO 23/agosto Festividad de Sant Felip – 24/agosto Festividad de Sant Bernat
BENIMUSLEM 24/abril Fiesta de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/agosto Fiesta de la Purísima Concepción
BENIPARRELL 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 17/julio Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
BENIRREDRÀ 10/agosto Sant Llorenç – 02/octubre Fiesta local
BENISANÓ 07/septiembre Vespra de la Verge – 08/septiembre Verge del Fonament
BENISSODA 14/agosto Fiesta local – 16/agosto Fiesta local
BENISSUERA 13/enero Festividad de Sant Antoni – 08/septiembre Fiestas Patronales Medalla Milagrosa y Santissim Crist de l’Amparo
BÉTERA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 16/agosto San Roque
BICORP 28/abril Festividad de la Santa Cruz – 16/agosto Festividad de San Roque
BOCAIRENT 06/febrero Festividad de «Moros i Cristians» – 07/febrero Festividad de «Sant Crist»
BOLBAITE 25/abril Festividad del Cristo del Amparo – 26/abril Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
BONREPÒS I MIRAMBELL 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 13/octubre Día de Acción de Gracias
BUFALI 27/enero Foguera de Sant Antoni – 24/abril dilluns de Sant Vicent
BUGARRA 20/abril Jueves de toros – 21/abril Viernes de toros
BUÑOL 30/agosto Festividad de «La Tomatina» – 31/agosto Festividad de «San Luis»
BURJASSOT 16/agosto Festividad de San roc – 30/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de la Cabeza
CALLES 20/marzo Fallas – 07/diciembre Fiesta de la Inmaculada Concepción
CAMPORROBLES 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador – 18/agosto Fiestas de Verano
CANALS 17/enero Sant Antoni – 15/septiembre Fira de setembre
CANET D’EN BERENGUER 29/junio San Pedro – 08/septiembre Virgen contra las Fiebres
CARCAIXENT 24/abril Dilluns de la Segona pasqua (Sant Vicent Ferrer) – 16/octubre Día de la Mare de Déu d’Aigües Vives
CÀRCER 14/septiembre Sant Isidre Llaurador – 15/septiembre Mare de Due de la Divina Gracia
CARLET 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vecent Ferrer – 08/septiembre Divendres de les Festes Locals
CARRÍCOLA 28/febrero Festa de la Cassoleta – 08/mayo Fiesta de la aparición de San Miguel
CASAS ALTAS 15/mayo Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 12/junio Festividad de la Santísima Trinidad
CASAS BAJAS 17/enero San Antón – 15/mayo San Isidro
CASINOS 17/agosto Festividad de Santa Bárbara – 18/agosto Festividad del Cristo de la Paz
CASTELLÓ DE RUGAT 24/abril Sant Vicent – 07/diciembre Festa Local
CASTELLONET DE LA CONQUESTA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 21/julio Fiestas patronales en honor a Santiago Apóstol
CASTIELFABIB 10/febrero San Guillermo – 08/septiembre Virgen de Gracia
CATADAU 29/junio Festividad de Sant Pere – 12/julio Festividad de la Sangre
CATARROJA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 29/septiembre Sant Miquel
CAUDETE DE LAS FUENTES 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 13/junio San Antonio de Padua
CERDÀ 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente Ferrer
CHELLA 02/febrero Festividad de la Candelaria – 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas
CHELVA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 25/agosto Fiesta mayor de las Patronales
CHERA 17/enero Día de San Antonio – 02/agosto Día de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles
CHESTE 17/marzo Virgen de la Soledad – 18/octubre San Lucas Evangelista
CHIVA 17/agosto El Torico de la Cuerda de Chiva – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen del Castillo
CHULILLA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 04/diciembre Santa Bárbara
COFRENTES 16/enero San Antón – 14/agosto Asunción de la Virgen
CORBERA 24/abril Festa de Sant Vicent de Pascua – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Verge del Castell
CORTES DE PALLÁS 17/marzo Fiesta local – 14/agosto Fiesta local
COTES 28/septiembre Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel
CULLERA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/abril Fiestas Mayores.
DAIMÚS 29/junio Fiesta local – 30/junio Fiesta Fiesta local
DOMEÑO 02/mayo Fiesta de Santa Catalina – 03/mayo Fiesta Día de la Santa Cruz
DOS AGUAS 18/enero Festividad de San Antón – 07/octubre Festividad de la Virgen del Rosario
L' ELIANA 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente – 17/julio Festividad Cristo del Consuelo
EMPERADOR 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 04/septiembre Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Misericordia
ENGUERA 28/septiembre Festividad Local – 29/septiembre Festividad Local
L' ÈNOVA 24/abril San Vicent – 28/julio Festa Local
ESTIVELLA 03/febrero Festivitat de San Blai – 24/abril Festivitat de San Vicent
ESTUBENY 25/agosto Festividad del Cristo de la Buena Dicha – 28/agosto Festividad de San Onofre
FAURA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 21/agosto Festivitat de la Pujà de Santa Bàrbara
FAVARA 20/marzo Fiestas Local – 14/agosto Fiesta local
FOIOS 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 17/agosto Festividad de la Virgen de Patrocinio
LA FONT D’EN CARRÓS 24/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Deu del Remei – 25/agosto Stmo. Crist de l’Empar
LA FONT DE LA FIGUERA 08/septiembre Nativitat de Nostra Senyora – 07/diciembre Festa Local
FONTANARS DELS ALFORINS 24/abril Festivitat de «Sant Vicent» – 04/septiembre Festivitat patronal de «La Verge del Rosari»
FORTALENY 17/enero Festividad de San Antonio Abad – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer
FUENTERROBLES 03/febrero Virgen de las Candelas – 24/agosto Fiestas de Verano
GANDIA 24/abril Cel·lebració de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 02/octubre San Francesc de Borja – Fira de Gandia
GÀTOVA 24/abril Día de San Vicente – 22/septiembre Fiestas de la Merced
GAVARDA 24/abril Sant Vicent – 25/abril Día del gos
GENOVÉS 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 17/mayo Festivitat de Sant Pascual Bailón
GESTALGAR 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente
GILET 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Virgen de la Estrella
GODELLA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 24/agosto San Bartolomé
GODELLETA 29/junio Festividad de San Pedro – 06/octubre Festividad de San Bruno de Colonia
LA GRANJA DE LA COSTERA 10/agosto La Promesa – 04/octubre San Francesc
GUADASSÉQUIES 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre 2.º día de Navidad
GUADASSUAR 23/enero Festivitat de l’Aurora – 07/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de la Misericòrdia
GUARDAMAR DE LA SAFOR 02/enero Festa Local – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer
HIGUERUELAS 14/septiembre Fiesta local – 15/septiembre Fiesta local
JALANCE 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel
JARAFUEL 25/agosto Feria de verano – 24/noviembre Fiestas patronales
LORIGUILLA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 26/junio Celebraciones San Juan Bautista
LOSA DEL OBISPO 20/enero San Sebastián Mártir -13/octubre Virgen del Pilar
LLANERA DE RANES 03/marzo Porrat de Torrent – 01/septiembre Divina Aurora
LLAURÍ 03/febrero Sant Blai – 10/agosto Sant Llorenç
LLIRIA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 29/septiembre Festividad de San Miguel
LLOCNOU D’EN FENOLLET 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local
LLOCNOU DE LA CORONA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de Nuestra Señora de la Virgen del Don
LLOCNOU DE SANT JERONI 24/abril Fiesta local – 14/agosto Fiesta local
LLOMBAI 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 12/julio Día de la Sang
LLOSA DE RANES 28/agosto Mare de Deu del Naixement – 29/agosto Santíssim Crist del Miracle
LLUTXENT 02/mayo Festa de la Divina Aurora – 03/mayo Dia Homenatge als Jubilats
MACASTRE 17/marzo Fallas – 24/abril San Vicente
MANISES 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 19/julio festividad de las Santas Justa y Rufina
MANUEL 02/febrero Festividad de La Candelaria – 01/septiembre Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
MARENY DE BARRAQUETES 18/abril 3er día de Pascua – 24/abril San Vicente
MARINES 24/abril Celebración Pascua, San Vicente Ferrer – 07/agosto Fiesta del santísimo Cristo de las Mercedes
MASSALAVÉS 24/agosto Festivitat Verge dels Desamparats – 25/agosto Festivitat de San Miquel i Santa María Magdalena
MASSALFASSAR 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 10/agosto San Lorenzo Mártir, patrón de Massalfasar
MASSAMAGRELL 25/septiembre Virgen del Rosario – 28/septiembre San Juan Apóstol
MASSANASSA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente – 24/junio Festividad de San Joan
MELIANA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 14/septiembre Crist de la Providència
MILLARES 03/febrero San Blas – 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer
MIRAMAR 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 10/agosto Sant Andreu
MISLATA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Ntra. Sra. de los Ángeles
MOIXENT 24/abril Sant Vicent – 29/junio Sant Pere
MONCADA 11/septiembre Fiesta local – 04/diciembre Festividad de Santa Bárbara
MONTSERRAT 24/abrilSant Vicent Ferrer – 16/agosto San Roc
MONTAVERNER 24/abril Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local
MONTESA 24/abril Festividad de Sant Vicent – 04/septiembre Festividad de La Maredeueta
MONTICHELVO 08/mayo Fiesta local – 09/mayo Fiesta local
MONTROY 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 25/agosto Festividad del Divino Niño
MUSEROS 24abr Fiesta local – 16/agosto Fiesta local
NÁQUERA 03/octubre Nostra Senyora de l’Encarnació – 04/octubre Sant Francesc d’Assis
NAVARRÉS 10/octubre Fiesta local – 11/octubre Fiesta local
NOVETLÈ 28/agosto Día de la Mare de Déu del Roser – 30/agosto Día del Crist
OLIVA 21/julio Festes de Moros i Cristians – 08/septiembre Verge del Rebollet
L' OLLERIA 04/septiembre Festes locals de Moros i Cristians – 05/septiembre Feste Local Patronal
OLOCAU 16/agosto Festividad de San Roque – 07/octubre Festividad de la Virgen del Rosario
ONTINYENT 28/agosto Dilluns de Festes de Moros i Cristians – 20/noviembre Dilluns de Fira
OTOS 24/abril Día de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre Segon Día de Nadal
PAIPORTA 24/abril Fiesta de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 16/agosto Fiesta de San Roque
PALMA DE GANDIA 30/agosto Festividad de San Miguel Arcángel – 31/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Salud
PALMERA 22/junio Día de la Puríssima Concepció – 23/junio Dia de la Mare de Déu del Carmen
EL PALOMAR 24/abril Dilluns de Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre Dimarts Segon día de Nadal
PATERNA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 28/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Fe
PEDRALBA 17/enero San Antonio Abad – 18/enero San Antonio Abad
EL PERELLÓ 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 05/diciembre Festividad de la constitución de la Entidad Local de El Perelló
PETRÉS 25/julio Festivitat de Sant Jaume – 28/agosto Festivitat Niño Jesús de Praga
PICANYA 12/julio Festa de La Sang – 08/septiembre Festa de la Mare de Déu del Montserrat
PICASSENT 10/julio Festivitat de Sant Cristòfor – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de Vallivana
PILES 24/mayo Fiesta local – 04/diciembre Fiesta local
PINET 10/julio San Cristobal – 07/diciembre San Ambrosio
LA POBLA DE FARNALS 7/septiembre San José – 8/septiembre San Félix
LA POBLA DE VALLBONA 20/enero Patró Sant Sebastià / – 07/octubre Patrona Verge del Rosari
LA POBLA DEL DUC 11/enero Fiesta local – 03/febrero Fiesta local
LA POBLA LLARGA 29/junio Sant Pere – 14/octubre Sant Calixt
POLINYÀ DE XÚQUER 20/enero Festivitat de Sant Sebastià – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent
POTRIES 03/febrero Festivitat de Sant Blai – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent
PUÇOL 24/junio Festivitat de Sant Joan – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Patrona de Puçol
PUEBLA DE SAN MIGUEL 29/septiembre San Miguel – 07/diciembre Fiesta local
EL PUIG DE SANTA MARIA 16/agosto Festividad de Sant Roc – 04/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen
QUART DE LES VALLS 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 18/septiembre Cristo de la Agonía de Quart de les Valls
QUART DE POBLET 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 04/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de la Luz
QUARTELL 24/abril Lunes de San Vicente Ferrer – 26/diciembre Segundo día de navidad
QUATRETONDA 03/julio Festes de Sant Pere – 04/septiembre Festes Patronals
QUESA 02/agosto Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de la Salud – 04/agosto Festividad de la Santa Cruz
RAFELBUNYOL 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 05/septiembre Festivitat de la Mare de Déu del Miracle
RAFELCOFER 06/julio Festa de Moros i Cristians – 07/julio Festa de la Mare de Déu del Carme
RAFELGUARAF 04/agosto Festes Patronals – 07/agosto Festes Patronals
RÀFOL DE SALEM 24/abril Festividad de «Sant Vicent» – 21/septiembre Festividad de «El diví Salvador»
EL REAL DE GANDIA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 04/agosto Festivitat de la Divina Aurora
REAL 06/julio Fiesta local – 07/julio Fiesta local
REQUENA 07/abril Festividad de Viernes de Dolores – 24/abril Festividad de Lunes de Pascua de San Vicente
RIBA-ROJA DE TÚRIA 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 14/septiembre Stmo. Cristo Afligidos
RIOLA 24/abril Sant Vicent – 26/diciembre 2.º día de nadal
ROCAFORT 24/abril San Vicente Ferrer – 29/agosto Santísimo Cristo de la Providencia
ROTGLÀ I CORBERÀ 07/septiembre Fiestas patronales – 08/septiembre Fiestas patronales
RÓTOVA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 11/septiembre Festividad de San Bartolomé
RUGAT 24/abril San Vicent – 26/diciembre San Esteban
SAGUNT 17/marzo Fallas – 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer
SALEM 07/julio Festas de Moros i Cristians – 11/septiembre Festes patronals
SAN ANTONIO DE BENAGÉBER 17/marzo Fallas – 16/agosto San Roque
SANT JOANET 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 23/junio Festivitat del santíssim Crist
SEDAVÍ 24/abril S. Vicente Ferrer – 15/septiembre Fiesta local
SEGART 31/julio Festividad del Santísimo Ecce Homo – 01/agosto Festividad de la Santa Creu
SELLENT 24/agosto Fiesta local – 25/agosto Fiesta local
SEMPERE 03/febrero Festividad de San Blas – 20/octubre Festividad del Cristo de la Gracia
SENYERA 26/julio Festa de Santa Ana – 21/agosto Crist de la Bona Mort
SERRA 01/agosto San josé – 02/agosto Nuestra Señora de los Angeles
SIETE AGUAS 03/febrero San Blas – 24/junio San Juan
SILLA 17/marzo Festa Local – 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer
SIMAT DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 26/julio Festivitat de Santa Anna
SINARCAS 15/mayo San Isidro – 25/agosto Fiestas verano
SOLLANA 24/abril Festivitat Sant Vicent Ferrer – 10/agosto Festivitat Santíssim Crist de la Pietat
SOT DE CHERA 20/enero Festividad de San Sebastián – 16/agosto Festivitat de Sant Roque
SUECA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de Sales
SUMACÀRCER 01/septiembre Fiesta local – 04/septiembre Fiesta local
TAVERNES BLANQUES 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 22/agosto Festividad de San Roque
TAVERNES DE LA VALLDIGNA 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer – 15/septiembre Festes del poble
TERESA DE COFRENTES 03/febrero Fiesta de San Blas – 14/agosto Fiesta de la Virgen de la Asunción
TERRATEIG 24/abril Fiestas patronales San Vicente Ferrer – 25/abril Fiestas patronales San Vicente Ferrer
TITAGUAS 31/agostos Fiesta de Jesús el Nazareno – 01/septiembre Fiesta de la Virgen del Remedio
TORREBAJA 24/abril San Vicente – 21/agosto Fiestas de la localidad en honor a San Roque
TORRELLA 19/junio Corpus Christi – 02/agosto Mare de Déu dels Àngels
TORRENT 03/febrero Sant Blai – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer
TORRES-TORRES 07/septiembre Fiesta local – 08/septiembre Fiesta local
TOUS 29/septiembre Fiestas Patronales en honor a San Miguel Arcángel – 02/octubre Fiestas Patronales en honor a San Miguel Arcángel
TUÉJAR 13/noviembre Fiesta local – 07/diciembre Fiesta local
TURÍS 24/abril San Vicente – 25/julio San Jaime
UTIEL 24/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Patrona de Utiel, Santísima Virgen del Remedio
VALENCIA 17/marzo Celebración de la festa de les Falles – 24/abril Sant Vicent Ferrer, patró de la Comunitat Valenciana
VALLADA 24/abril Festa de Sant Vicent Ferrer – 15/septiembre Festa de Moros i Cristians
VALLANCA 16/enero San Antón – 16/agosto San Roque
VALLÉS 22/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista – 23/junio Festividad de San Juan Bautista
VENTA DEL MORO 15/mayo Festividad de San Isidro Labrador – 11/diciembre Festividad de Nuestra Señora de Loreto
VILAMARXANT 29/agosto Fiesta local – 30/agosto Fiesta local
VILLALONGA 24/abril Festividad de «Sant Vicent Ferrer» – 17/agosto Festividad de la «Mare de Déu de la Font»
VILLANUEVA DE CASTELLÓN 29/agosto Fiesta local – 13/diciembre Fira Santa Llúcia
VILLAR DEL ARZOBISPO 24/enero Virgen de la Paz – 16/agosto San Roque
VILLAGORDO DEL CABRIEL 15/mayo San Isidro Labrador – 16/agosto San Roque
VINALESA 13/octubre Santa Bárbara – 07/diciembre Fiesta local
XÀTIVA 01/agosto Festivitat de Sant Feliu – 05/agosto Festivitat de la Mare de Déu de la Seu
XERACO 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 04/agosto Festivitat de Sant isidre
XERESA 24/abril Festivitat de Sant Vicent – 13/junio Festivitat de Sant Antoni de Pàdua
XIRIVELLA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 08/septiembre Festividad de la Virgen de laSalud
YÁTOVA 17/marzo San José – 21/agosto Virgen del Rosario
LA YESA 24/abril Festividad de San Vicente Ferrer – 17/julio Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
ZARRA 20/enero San Antón – 28/julio Santa Ana