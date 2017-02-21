Consulta la ubicación de todos los radares de la provincia de Alicante

Las carreteras de la provincia de Alicante acogen 57 controles de velocidad. Entre los radares en Alicante destacan los 18 controles en la N-332 y 6 en la A-70. Estos son todos los radares en la provincia de Alicante.
Según los datos que se encuentran en la página web de la Dirección General de Tráfico, el orden de los radares de Alicante está ordenado por vía, si el radar es fijo o móvil, el punto kilométrico y el sentido de la carretera.
Todos los radares en la provincia de Alicante
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 487.695 - Sentido Creciente
A-7 - Radar Fijo - 521.996 - Sentido Creciente
A-31 - Radar Fijo - 171.800 - Sentido Creciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo - 2.308 - Sentido Creciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo- 2.494 - Sentido Decreciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo - 4.375 - Sentido Creciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo - 4.629 - Sentido Decreciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo - 18.500 - Sentido Decreciente
A-70 - Radar Fijo - 23.390 - Sentido Decreciente
CV-70 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 48.8 - Sentido Ambos
CV-81 - Radar Móvil - 21.050 - 41.15 - Sentido Ambos
CV-81 - Radar Móvil - 41.110 - 57.0 - Sentido Ambos
CV-83 - Radar Fijo - 7.050 - Sentido Decreciente
CV-84 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 6.29 - Sentido Ambos
CV-91 - Radar Fijo - 15.300 - Sentido Creciente
CV-91 - Radar Fijo - 18.888 - Sentido Decreciente
CV-700 - Radar Móvil - 59.120 - 66.53 - Sentido Ambos
CV-734 - Radar Fijo - 6.050 - Sentido Creciente
CV-735 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 11.13 - Sentido Ambos
CV-767 - Radar Móvil - 1.040 - 5.46 - Sentido Ambos
CV-795 - Radar Móvil - 4.740 - 15.24 - Sentido Ambos
CV-805 - Radar Móvil - 5.000 - 13.13- Sentido Ambos
CV-809- Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 5.35 - Sentido Ambos
CV-820 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 8.89 - Sentido Ambos
CV-830 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 18.42 - Sentido Ambos
CV-834 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 8.76- Sentido Ambos
CV-840 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 7.05 - Sentido Ambos
CV-851 - Radar Móvil - 14.480 - 26.37 - Sentido Ambos
CV-853 - Radar Móvil - 6.820 - 11.93 - Sentido Ambos
CV-860 - Radar Móvil - 0.000 - 3.26 - Sentido Ambos
CV-865 - Radar Móvil - 0.120 - 8.76 - Sentido Ambos
CV-923 - Radar Móvil - 3.640 - 8.49 - Sentido Ambos
N-325 - Radar Móvil - 6.510 - 8.17 - Sentido Ambos
N-332- Radar Móvil - 42.260 - 53.89 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 46.875 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 46.925 - Sentido Decreciente
N-332- Radar Móvil - 54.390 - 95.8 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 70.950 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 86.050 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 116.690 - 134.0 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 134.000 - 143.44 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 140.998 - Sentido Decreciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 141.002 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 143.440 - 147.8 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Móvil - 147.800 - 204.54 - Sentido Ambos
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 149.775 - Sentido Decreciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 151.675 - Sentido Creciente
N-332- Radar Fijo - 171.565 - Sentido Decreciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 173.200 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo - 203.200 - Sentido Creciente
N-332 - Radar Fijo204.450 - Sentido Decreciente
N-338 - Radar Móvil0.000 - 3.93 - Sentido Ambos
N-338 - Radar Móvil3.930 - 5.15 - Sentido Ambos
N-340 - Radar Móvil678.870 - 708.34 - Sentido Ambos
N-340 - Radar Fijo687.596 - Sentido Creciente
N-340 - Radar Fijo694.795 - Sentido Decreciente
N-344 - Radar Móvil118.660 - 124.53 - Sentido Ambos